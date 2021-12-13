A great film is really one story surrounded by a million smaller stories. That's what separates your base-level bargain-bin "movie" from cinema that feels alive, the idea that you're following a main protagonist but every single character they encounter has their own separate, rich inner life; their own wants and needs, desires and dreams, struggles and conflicts to overcome. Successful world-building is just offering a tantalizing hint at a hundred-thousand other tales going untold. If you want an example, look no further than Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, which is two-thirds a masterpiece, one-third wonderfully strange showcase for Tobey Maguire's hip flexibility. Raimi shades in his side characters with the subtlety of a portrait artist, whether it's the financially struggling Aunt May (Rosemary Harris) realizing she's too late to score a free toaster off a newspaper coupon or the blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in which J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) refuses to give up Peter Parker to the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), a brief-but-necessary peek at the human beneath all that bluster. But there's another story I return to most often; one I've mulled over late at night, one that's broken my heart numerous times. I'm referring, of course, to the tragic tale of Bonesaw McGraw (Randy Savage), former champion of the New York Wrestling League, whose life is literally and emotionally upended one fateful night by a boy in a spider suit. "Bonesaw is ready," says Bonesaw, embodying the hubris of a man built like a refrigerator from the 1950s who has never felt the cold embrace of defeat.

Weep for Bonesaw, for Bonesaw was not ready. There but for the grace of Galactus go we all.

Raimi sets up Bonesaw McGraw's downfall with a creative masterstroke, one indicative of the filmmaker's eye for the sweet spot between camp and earnestness that makes comic books so appealing. That is to say, throughout the entirety of this scene in Spider-Man, Sam Raimi just straight-up presents pro wrestling as an unscripted athletic competition. When Peter Parker arrives at the NYWL looking to score an easy $3,000, he isn't handed a script; he is told by Oscar winner Octavia Spencer that a man who looks like a bag of Polish sausages was given the Super Soldier Serum is going to try and compress his spine for real. Bonesaw, we are shown, has quite literally been doing this all night, just repeatedly obliterating a succession of construction workers and eighth-grade teachers with steel chairs on national television. It is vital that Raimi establishes the legitimacy of professional wrestling within the Marvel universe; it is key that we understand the NYWL heavyweight championship is only awarded to people who could incapacitate Bonesaw—who I must stress again is portrayed by Man of Legendary Width "Macho Man" Randy Savage—for an actual, physically-earned three-count.

Because this happens. Peter Parker walks into an area, performs a series of superpowered backflips, throws a deeply unnecessary slice of homophobia at Bonesaw, and then dropkicks the reigning title-holder into unconsciousness. They give Peter the damn belt. He is named champion. Then, naturally, the movie continues, because this is how movies work. Uncle Ben (Cliff Robertson) is murdered, Peter learns valuable lessons about responsibility and personal accountability, culminating in a satisfying arc that interweaves with the mental deterioration of ersatz father figure Norman Osborn and the sense of doom hanging over his feelings toward one-true-love Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst). It's all very satisfying. Some guys on a bridge absolutely bean Green Goblin in the head with assorted trash. Good movie.

Unfortunately, not one second of it is as interesting to me as whatever happened inside that pro wrestling company in the immediate aftermath of Peter Parker winning their championship. Not one of the 23 MCU movies that have already debuted or any of the future entries—including Spider-Man: No Way Home—could possibly be as must-see as the episode of the NYWL that aired one week after a 17-year-old in red and blue pajamas pummeled their champion into the dirt. What was the explanation? What happened to the belt? Did anyone inside that company get Peter's contact information?

And at the center of these questions, there's Bonesaw McGraw. Our fallen king. Our beefy Macbeth. A Thicc-arus who flew too close to the sun. Imagine what it is to be humbled that way, so publicly, so suddenly, by a high school valedictorian wearing sweatpants from Kohl's. If great power means great responsibility, what responsibilities does a person become burdened with after discovering their great power was an illusion? There is so much potential in Bonesaw McGraw's journey from the moment we left him. Entire novels to be written. Follow-up films. Epic poems. Ballads.

Most likely, for dozens of reasons, we'll never see it. But the MCU has introduced the Multiverse, an endless tangled web made up of every possible scenario that has ever existed, throughout all of time, always. On that web, there must exist a strand where Bonesaw McGraw could be found. He's out there. He's ready.

