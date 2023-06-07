Fans can soon add to their Marvel collection as Funko has revealed via Twitter a first look at their Spider-Man Build-a-Scene Pop! figure, featuring the character as he was depicted in Captain America: Civil War. The figure is now available for fans to pre-order as an Amazon exclusive.

Featuring a highly detailed sculpt that effectively captures the character's likeness, the figure serves as a worthy entry into Funko’s growing line of Marvel Pops. With an action-ready pose alongside a striking blue and red paint scheme, the Spider-Man Pop! is already shaping up to stand out among the other figures in the line, which aim to recapture the iconic showdown between the group of heroes over the fate of the Sokovia Accords.

Released as the 9th of a 12-piece set, additional figures included in the line are Vision, Black Widow, Black Panther, and War Machine from Team Cap’s side alongside Ant-Man, Bucky, the Scarlet Witch, and Hawkeye from Team Iron Man. Notably missing from the line so far is Falcon, alongside Captain America and Iron Man themselves. However, an announcement of their arrival is likely just around the corner for fans to finally complete the entire set and recreate the film’s most iconic moment.

Image via Funko

RELATED: You Won’t Believe Who Animated the LEGO Sequence in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Spider-Man Continues to Swing to New Heights on the Big Screen

It’s been over seven years since fans got to witness Spider-Man’s introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then, the character continues to swing to new heights, especially with the introduction of the multiverse, which was fully utilized during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. It remains unknown when Tom Holland will return to the role of the character for a fourth installment, with development put to a halt following the current writer’s strike from the WGA.

However, the Spider-Man franchise remains strong outside the MCU with Sony Animation’s Spider-Verse trilogy, which ends with the release of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse next year. Outside the realm of animation, Sony will also continue its expanding Venom universe with the release of an additional sequel alongside more films based on some of Spider-Man’s greatest characters, such as Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web. As the multiverse continues to expand in both animation and live-action, there’s no greater time to be a Spidey fan.

Funko’s Spider-Man Pop! is now available for fans to pre-order exclusively on Amazon.