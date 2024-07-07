The Big Picture McFarlane Toys enters Marvel with Captain America and Spider-Man figures.

The figures are inspired by McFarlane's own comic book art.

Pre-orders for the figures open July 18, 2024.

McFarlane Toys has been playing in the DC Universe for the last half decade with their popular seven-inch scale line. However, the famous toy company run by comic creator and artist Todd McFarlane is finally entering the world of Marvel. Better yet, their first two Marvel figures have just been unveiled over the holiday weekend.

The figures ushering in their Marvel line are Captain America and Spider-Man. They're inspired by McFarlane’s own comic art, mainly the covers for The Amazing Spider-Man #301 (1988) and #323 (1989). The former of which was only his third issue for the web slinger. Unlike their main DC products, these are 1:6 scale posed figures with no articulation. This is most likely due to Hasbro still having the exclusive action figure license for Marvel with their Marvel Legends six-inch scale line still going strong. Captain America is seen holding his shield up high while Spider-Man is in one of his most iconic web slinging poses. McFarlane’s Spider-Man design with the big over-exaggerated eyes and webbing is still one of the most popular looks for the wall crawler.

Spider-Man & Captain America in the MCU

While Spider-Man has been a household name in film for over 20 years thanks to Sam Raimi’s trilogy, it wasn’t until Captain America: Civil War in 2016 that Spidey made his MCU debut. The two heroes were on different sides of the divided Avengers team, but the pair would be a part of the group of heroes that fought together to stop Thanos in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Steve Rogers passed on his shield and Captain America title to Sam Wilson, who debuted in the MCU in 2014’s beloved Captain America: The Winter Soldier, at the end of that epic film. Sam’s Captain America hero’s journey was depicted in the Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

In that series’ final episode, Sam officially wore the Captain America costume and will soon be headlining his first film in the MCU next year when Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14, 2025. As for Spider-Man, outside the Avengers films, Tom Holland’s Web-Head received his own trilogy of films which left off with his version of the character teaming up with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s live-action Spider-Men in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man 4 is currently in the works with Holland set to return. However, details surrounding the film's plot are still stuck close to the hero's web.

The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently streaming on Disney+. This includes both the Captain America and Spider-Man trilogies alongside Falcon and the Winter Soldier. McFarlane’s 1:6 scale Marvel figures are set to go up for pre-order on Thursday, July 18th.

