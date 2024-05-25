The Big Picture David Fincher's Spider-Man movie would have skipped the origin story, delving into a grown-up Peter Parker.

Fincher's take would have shown Peter losing Mary Jane and then meeting Gwen Stacy, reversing the order of the comics and The Amazing Spider-Man.

It's likely for the best Fincher didn't direct Spider-Man due to potential studio interference and his unique vision.

Cinema is full of what-ifs, projects that could have been awesome to see on the big screen, but that never got made. Spider-Man alone is responsible for a lot of those what-ifs, with a lot of people having been considered to tackle these movies over the years, and some even getting close to actually developing them. One of those was David Fincher, who, in the late 1990s and then again in the early 2010s, was almost brought on board by Sony to get his vision of Spidey on screens. And, according to what he said about the project in the past, it would have been a completely different Spider-Man movie than what we are used to seeing.

David Fincher Didn’t Want To Do a Spider-Man Origin Story

It's not easy to make a superhero movie that brings something new to the audiences. In fact, this subgenre is usually so rigid, that people typically know at least what to expect when a new superhero gets their own movie: an origin story. It's the logical first step, to lay the groundwork about the character and tell the audience who they are, how they got their powers, etc. Or, if it's a superhero team, how they got together in the first place. It's so common, that when a movie declines to do it when introducing new heroes, it becomes news, like Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

In the late 1990s, Sony started mobilizing to develop their Spider-Man movies and talking to filmmakers. One of the contenders to helm the project was David Fincher, who was already seen as an established artist with a way of making complex, thrilling movies, like Alien 3, Se7en, and The Game. He would be among the ideal candidates to make any movie, so it's easy to wonder what his Spider-Man movie would have been like. And the answer is: it wouldn't be an origin story. For Fincher, showing a young Peter Parker being bitten by a radioactive spider wasn't something he "could do straight-faced," he told Gizmodo in 2011. "I couldn't get past a guy getting bit by a red and blue spider." While no one ever said the spider was in fact red and blue, it did pose an obstacle for him to get the job, one he intended to overcome by having a 10-minute title sequence which, according to him, would be "basically a music video, an opera, which was going to be the one shot that took you through the entire Peter Parker [backstory]."

By then, Fincher also had a huge background in this sort of sequence, having done countless music videos for legendary artists such as Madonna and George Michael. He definitely knew what he needed to do to make a good Spider-Man movie, but not necessarily the one Sony wanted to make. As it was Spidey's first foray into cinemas, it was indeed important to establish who he was, otherwise the company would risk having audiences assimilate to a completely different version of Spider-Man than the classic one. In the end, the job went to Sam Raimi, who was open to building the character from the ground up, like in the comics. "I think the reason he directed that movie was because he wanted to do the Marvel comic superhero," said Fincher, and perhaps that was for the best.

What Would David Fincher’s Spider-Man Movie Have Been About?

Even if it wouldn't be an origin story like Sony wanted, a Spider-Man movie made by David Fincher is still an interesting idea. In Fincher's vision, all the background lore would be given in this 10-minute title sequence, which he described as "basically a music video, an opera." From Peter Parker being bitten by the radioactive spider to the death of Uncle Ben, it would all be there, allowing Fincher to move on and tell his story focusing on a grown up Peter. But, according to Fincher, it would also feature "the loss of Mary Jane" and would culminate in Peter meeting Gwen Stacy — which sounds a little weird and backwards, per comic lore.

The classic Spider-Man story all fans know and love starts with Peter as a high schooler who gets his powers during a field trip and has to balance his responsibilities as an ordinary person with the ones he has as a superhero. His relationships are all caught in the middle, with him dating Gwen Stacy first, and her loss further fuels him to continue his journey as a superhero. It's what happens in the comics, and what another filmmaker, Marc Webb, showed in his Spider-Man movies in the early 2010s. In The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Gwen (Emma Stone) meets her fate at the hands of the Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan), and Peter (Andrew Garfield) is powerless to save her. So, it would appear that Fincher's movie would have this twist of having Mary Jane and Gwen Stacy trading places, and Peter coping with loss once again. "It was much more about the guy who's settled into being a freak," says Fincher, which makes it sound like his movie would look a lot like a potential third movie in The Amazing Spider-Man series.

In fact, when Sony rebooted Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield as the lead, Fincher was considered once again, but the job went to Marc Webb this time. Still, Gwen Stacy would also have a similar fate. Her death is a significant event in the Spider-Man comics, and Fincher would see it play out very similarly to what they show, and what was adapted into The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Per Fincher's interview with Gizmodo, the villain in his movie would be the Green Goblin, and he would end up killing Gwen once again. It may sound repetitive, and even as if some of Fincher's story beats found their way into Andrew Garfield's movies, but the truth is that, per the comics, there really is no way around it. It's unclear if both Mary-Jane and Gwen would have died in Fincher's version, considering he alludes to "the loss of Mary-Jane," but regardless, it's clear that Peter Parker would have no shortage of suffering in Fincher's Spidey film.

It’s Probably for the Best That David Fincher Didn’t Get the 'Spider-Man' Job

Your browser does not support the video tag.

When Sony started developing their Spider-Man movies in the 1990s, many artists were naturally interested. Even James Cameron famously pitched his version of the story, too, but didn't get the job. Whoever got this job, the movie was intended to start a franchise and tell a story spanning multiple movies, so it was important that the filmmaker and studio were in sync. This would be Spider-Man's debut on the big screen, so the studio was adamant on doing it by the book — the comic books, in this case.

As cool as it could have been, David Fincher would likely have met a lot of resistance to bringing his version of Spider-Man to screens, and he was fresh off a terrible experience with Alien 3. There was a lot of studio interference in that movie, to the point of it being considered the worst in the Alien franchise and in Fincher's portfolio. With such a unique vision and subverting some of the key aspects of Peter Parker's story, it was unlikely that Fincher would have the freedom to make the movie as he wanted it. So it's probably for the best that this remains in the realm of what-ifs, because both franchise and filmmaker went on to become great in their own right.

The Spider-Man films are available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

