The Big Picture Practical effects can fall flat visually when it comes to Spider-Man swinging scenes, according to director Jon Watts.

Using technology and cinematic tricks is crucial to enhance the authenticity of superhero dynamics on screen.

The next Spider-Man director should heed Watts' advice on balancing practical stunts with CGI for a visually stunning film.

Jon Watts, the director who brilliantly helmed the recent trilogy of Spider-Man movies, offered a piece of indispensable advice for whoever steps into his shoes for the next installment of the beloved superhero saga. Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub at CCXP in Mexico City, Watts reflected on his extensive experience directing Spider-Man and shared a practical tip for future filmmakers in this high-flying franchise. Watts, who spent nearly a decade crafting some of the most dynamic and successful films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, understands the intricacies and challenges of bringing such a visually intensive superhero to life and doing so successfully, as his films grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide in theaters.

When asked about his insights for future Spider-Man directors, Watts didn't hold back on delivering a straightforward piece of advice based on his own experiences. He said:

"I have a very practical bit of Spider-Man advice, and I think every Spider-Man director goes through it. It doesn't look good when someone is just swinging on a rope. You think you're gonna go in there, you're like, 'we're gonna do it all practical. We're gonna get a stuntman. We're gonna be swinging around.' It's boring. It looks dumb. It looks like a monkey swinging on a vine when you put someone on just a rope. Don't waste your time. That's my advice to the next Spider-Man director,"

Jon Watts Knows How to Make Spider-Man Look Good

Image via Marvel Studios

Watts' candid comments clearly highlight the challenges of translating comic book action to the big screen, where practical effects need to be carefully balanced with the visual demands of superhero dynamics. The director's advice underscores the importance of using technology and cinematic tricks to enhance the authenticity and excitement of Spider-Man’s iconic swinging sequences, rather than relying solely on practical stunts that might fall flat visually.

Practical effects have their place, but as Watts points out, there's a fine line between breathtaking and brutal when it comes to live-action web-slinging. Whoever picks up the directorial baton next will have big boots to fill, and they'd be wise to heed Watts' advice if they want their Spidey to soar rather than sink. It’s all about mixing the right amount of movie magic with some high-quality CGI to keep audiences glued to their seats rather than rolling their eyes.

Stay tuned to Collider for more exclusive interviews and insights from the movers and shakers behind your favorite blockbuster hits at CCXP. You can watch Watts' most recent Spider-Man movie on Prime Video.

Rent on Prime Video