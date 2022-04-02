Spider-Man fans, our time is now! At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, fans can experience an exclusive installation for our favorite boy from Queens! Premiering in July at San Diego’s Comic-Con Museum, Beyond 'Amazing Spider-Man' — The Exhibition will explore the creation of our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, who was brought to life by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

It's been 60 years of Spidey, and with that comes 60 years of history to explore in the installation, including priceless artifacts such as original comic art, animation materials, and film production elements that have helped bring Spider-Man to life in all his forms. While we've had the Spider-Man films in our lives ever since Sam Raimi's 2002 movie Spider-Man starring Tobey Maguire, it's been a long journey to where we are today with Peter Parker.

The relatable hero that so many have turned to throughout the years has constantly been a source of comfort to fans. So getting to explore the character we've come to love with his history before us will be a wonderful addition to the San Diego Comic-Con experience.

RELATED: 5 Spoiler Filled Lessons That Spider-Man Learned In 'No Way Home'

Spider-Man is celebrating 20 years of film this year as Raimi's Spider-Man turns 20 in May, and it just shows the brilliant legacy that Lee and Ditko's work, and the character of Peter Parker has had since its inception. Exploring the film production side right along with comic art and the animated world that has brought Peter to us for years is exciting.

The installation is expected to have something for everyone who has been infatuated with the character for decades. Whether it is making Spider-Man: No Way Home one of the biggest movies of all time, or still reading Spider-Man comics to this day, we just can't get enough and this is going to be a perfect exhibit for fans of our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

You can read more about the exhibit here:

Within the galleries, visitors will be able to explore interactive installations and expansive set pieces, learn about the many creators who have contributed to the Spider-Man mythos, and discover a number of priceless artifacts from the past six decades, including original comic art, animation materials, and film production elements celebrating the wall-crawler’s rich legacy while looking ahead to the future, all within a space that combines traditional museum displays with cutting-edge technology. This exhibition is co-curated by comic scholars Benjamin Saunders and Patrick A. Reed, and designed by acclaimed Berlin-based collective StudioTK, all of whom have previously worked with Marvel and Semmel on the blockbuster touring exhibition Marvel: Universe Of Super Heroes.

Beyond 'Amazing Spider-Man' — The Exhibition opens to the public on July 1, 2022.

'Oppenheimer': Gary Oldman Confirms Appearance in One Scene of Christopher Nolan's Wartime Film

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rachel Leishman (318 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman