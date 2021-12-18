It has been two years since the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and the latest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's iteration of the friendly neighborhood web-slinger is finally upon us. To help everyone prepare for the third and likely final installment in the MCU, Spider-Man: No Way Home, we want to catch you up on what happened the last time Spider-Man was on the big screens.

When Spider-Man: Far From Home released in 2019 it primarily focused on Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) and how he was coping with the loss of his mentor and father-figure Tony Stark, AKA Iron Man. The impact Mr. Stark had on the world is seen all over, with tribute pieces displayed throughout the various locations seen within the film. With Spider-Man often seen as Iron Man's protégé, many people look towards him to take up the position that Mr. Stark had as one of the top Avengers, especially with the disappearance of Captain America coinciding with Iron Man's death back in Avengers: Endgame. This leads to Peter questioning his ability to live up to the world's expectations, let alone the expectations of Tony Stark, the man he looked up to more than anyone else. Most importantly, the film introduces EDITH, an augmented-reality security and defense system designed by Mr. Stark and given to Peter by Nick Fury so that he can be the "next Iron Man." On top of being yet another act to show Peter that Tony believed in him, this piece of technology is so powerful that when Peter mistakenly gives it over to Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), it almost spells death for him and everyone he cares about. Fortunately, Peter is able to obtain the glasses that EDITH runs through by the end of the film, ensuring that it is in safe hands by the time the credits roll.

The film also takes some time to further contextualize how life was for regular citizens during the five year period of time that Thanos had wiped half of the population, which is referred to in the film as "the Blip." It explains the awkwardness that occurred within many peoples' lives, having family members that were once younger siblings now being older siblings as a result of not being erased during the event of the Blip. The scene that explains this piece of world building also shows a compilation tribute towards Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow, thus reminding everyone that they are really gone now. Luckily the Blip does not seem to have affected the main characters such as Peter, Ned (Jacob Batalon), and Peter's love interest MJ, as their lack of age change implies that they were all dusted during the events of the Blip. On the subject of MJ, she plays a much bigger role in this film than when she was introduced back in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The other main plot point in the story of Spider-Man: Far From Home is Peter's relationship with Michelle Jones, or as she is more commonly referred to as: MJ (Zendaya). In the film, Peter confesses to MJ that he is Spider-Man after she presses him about a piece of tech she found in a battle that had the same webbing as Spider-Man and how Peter is always making up excuses to disappear right when Spider-Man appears. After this confession, they are able to find out together that Mysterio was deceiving everyone to get control of EDITH from Peter by using holograms and weaponized drones, and from that point on MJ becomes a target on Mysterio's kill list with her very life being threatened just by knowing Spider-Man's secret identity. By the time Spider-Man has saved the day, however, another secret is revealed between the two: their attraction towards one another.

A concerned MJ meets a beaten and bruised Peter on the bridge and the two share more than one kiss with one another as they confess their feelings. As this is happening, Happy (Jon Favreau) helps to set some boundaries between Spider-Man and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in order to take some pressure off of the teenager who just wants to enjoy some time with his new partner. This helps to cement the respect that Happy has for Peter, and it shows a massive growth between their first meeting in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the final battle with Mysterio in this film. With the unification of Happy and Peter Parker as a team ready to continue the legacy of Tony Stark, it seems like things are looking up for the wall climbing Avenger. The film concludes by showing Peter and MJ officially being a couple, and we even get to see their first date: a swing through the big, bustling streets of NYC. While certainly a touching and light-hearted moment between the two, the date is massively overshadowed by the film's first post-credit scene where Peter's world changes forever.

As it turns out, Mysterio had one more trick up his sleeve, or one last contingency plan as he put it. A breaking news announcement reveals that Mysterio had forged a video depicting Spider-Man as a villain, taking control of the drones that caused all the destruction in London and, instead of disabling them, giving orders for the drones to execute all civilians in the area. This, of course, is another fabrication from the illusion mastermind in an attempt to ruin the image of Spider-Man. As if things weren't bad enough for him already after this fabrication was shown, the situation only gets worse for the 16 year old superhero as the video also shows Mysterio releasing the identity of Spider-Man for the world to see. From that point onward everyone knows that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, and if the video is to be believed, Peter Parker sent the kill request to the drones, thus putting all the blame on him for what happened in London. While the audience is more than aware at this point that Mysterio is not to be trusted, it is too late for Peter to tell his side of the story, and his image is ruined to the general public who now thinks that he killed Mysterio not in self-defense but in cold blood. That is where the film leaves us in terms of Spider-Man's story, and it also leads directly into what will be the opening for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is set to be kicked off with Peter asking Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help in cleaning up the mess that Mysterio left for him.

Spider-Man: No Way Home released in theaters on December 17th.

