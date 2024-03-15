The Big Picture Spider-Man: Far From Home introduces a horror villain, Mysterio, creating visually striking and thrilling sequences.

The film deals with Peter's grief over Tony Stark's death, pushing him to face his fears.

The MCU could benefit from leaning into horror themes to revitalize the franchise creatively and financially.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is certainly one of the most successful film franchises of all time, the saga has faced more than a few creative hurdles in recent years. Between the overabundance of content due to Disney+'s original programming, the confusing nature of the "Multiverse Saga," and the loss of some of the franchise's most bankable stars, the MCU has gone from being guaranteed in quality to a much riskier endeavor. While there are multiple justifications for why this may be the case, it's often that MCU films lack stakes or any perceived sense of danger due to the fungible nature of the Sacred Timeline. Although these films have generally ended without lasting consequences, Spider-Man: Far From Home stands out among recent MCU films due to its overt horror influences.

Mysterio Is a Horror Villain in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home picks up with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he adjusts to his new life in the aftermath of "the snap." Although the loss of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) colors all of his decisions, Peter is excited to take a break from his superhero responsibilities in order to embark on a school trip to Europe. The vacation will seemingly allow him to shed his Spider-Man persona and connect with his crush, MJ (Zendaya). Although Peter's trip is thwarted by the emergence of interdimensional creatures that cause serious collateral damage, he finds a new ally in the seemingly super-powered hero Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal). Despite claiming to act honorably, Beck is a villain lifted straight out of a slasher movie.

Unbeknownst to both Peter and Nick Fury, Beck is a vengeful former employee of Stark Industries who harbors a deep animosity for superheroes. Using the moniker Mysterio, Beck conjures illusions of terrifying creatures from other dimensions so that he can fill the position of a "hero." Once his secret is uncovered by Peter and Ned (Jacob Batalon), Beck uses his illusions to prey upon his enemies' worst nightmares, forcing them to question what is real. The blurring of the lines between reality and holograms makes Beck a literally "haunting" villain not dissimilar to Robert Englund's Freddy Krueger in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.

In one of the scariest moments in the MCU thus far, Beck terrorizes Peter with a resurrected version of Iron Man. The zombie-fied version of his former mentor serves as a crushing reminder to Peter of the loss that he recently suffered. Although many MCU films have been accused of being aesthetically uninteresting, director Jon Watts creates a visually striking sequence in which Peter must contend with these spooky figures from his past. It is a thrilling sequence that escalates the stakes within an otherwise family-friendly MCU installment. Since Beck was initially warm and empathetic to Peter's trauma, the twist revealing his malevolent intentions feels even more horrific.

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Deals With Peter’s Grief

Close

While the MCU has never really contended with the death of Ben Parker, Spider-Man: Far From Home analyzes how Peter's grief inspires his heroism. Horror cinema often deals with grief, as characters are at their most vulnerable when faced with what they fear most. While Beck's use of horrific imagery is terrifying in and of itself, it's the association with the death of Stark that truly forces Peter into an uncomfortable position. At this stage in the grieving process, he has let go of his initial sadness and begun to feel that he could have done more to save Stark from having to sacrifice himself to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Spider-Man: Far From Home is one of the better MCU films because of its horror elements, which is a sharp contrast to the franchise's previous installments. Beck's intention is to personally torment his opponents rather than an evil plan to reset the universe, making him a far more personal villain. The use of a zombie-fied Iron Man serves as a reminder of how creative the MCU can be when it remixes its most iconic moments and uses them for different purposes. It's a clever callback to previous entries and also pushes the universe's visual sensibilities forward.

Although Spider-Man: Far From Home is certainly one of the scarier installments in the MCU, the Spider-Man franchise has always had strong links to the horror genre. Before directing the original Spider-Man trilogy, director Sam Raimi had reinvented low-budget horror filmmaking with his groundbreaking work on the Evil Dead franchise. The influence of Evil Dead is certainly present in his initial trilogy of films, which feature far more jump scares and shocking instances of violence compared to most comic book films. Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Otto Octavius are villains that use their spooky physical characteristics to terrify their opponents.

The MCU Needs To Learn Into Horror

Image via Marvel Studios

Given the decline in quality that the franchise

has suffered since the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the MCU is well-suited to lean more heavily into its horror influence. There's a visual blandness to many of the projects in Phases Four and Five, making the franchise largely impenetrable to those who don't have a vested interest in the characters already. Incorporating more oblique horror projects could help revitalize the series, making it feel fresh and exciting once more.

It shouldn't go unnoticed that the best recent MCU projects have been horror-themed. The Disney+ special Werewolf by Night was a great standalone entry that served as a callback to black-and-white monster movies of the 1930s, and Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness amped up the gore with its malicious characterization of Wanda Maxmioff (Elizabeth Olsen). Given that the horror genre is booming at the box office and that there have been several MCU films that have underperformed financially, horror might be what the Marvel universe needs to return to prominence.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is streaming on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+