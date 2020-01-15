Mondo Kicks off 2020 with New ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ Poster (And a Night Monkey Variant!)

New year, new decade, new collectibles to line your walls (and then take up storage when you run out of wall space, it’s not an addiction, I’m fine, we’re all fine.) Mondo is kicking off 2020 with a pair of new Spider-Man: Far from Home posters from artist Matt Taylor — a vibrant Spidey poster that packs in all kinds of fun and colorful details and an absolutely killer Night Monkey variant I totally have room for.

Taylor’s on an MCU roll at the moment, delivering the Spidey posters on the heels of his fantastically detailed Avengers: Endgame poster that Mondo launched at the end of 2019. Both versions of the poster go on sale tomorrow, January 16, at a random time on the official Mondo website so get your trigger/purchase-finger ready because the Far from Home poster has a limited edition of 300 hand-numbered prints and the variant is even more limited with 150 prints.

Here are the full details, per the press release.

Last month we released a timed edition of Matt’s poster for AVENGERS: ENDGAME, and we’re proud to follow that up with a poster for the next entry in the MCU. SPOILER WARNING, but by now who hasn’t seen these movies? Either way, you’ve been warned. The film follows Peter Parker as he wrestles with the fallout of AVENGERS: ENDGAME and The Blip, an event in which the effects of Thanos’ population decimating snap were reversed. Thanos is no more. Heroes and mentors are gone. Five years have passed. The world has changed. On the bright side, Peter and his classmates get to go on a European field trip, so it’s not all bad, right? Despite dealing with some heavy themes, this film is a lot of fun and just like with SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING, it’s a blast to see Spider-Man outside of New York and operating in the wider world. Plus, we have the first live action appearance of Mysterio, and trust us, he’s great. As usual, Matt did awesome work here. From the rendering and detail on Spidey (and Night Monkey!) to the looming presence of Mysterio, there’s a lot to soak in with this poster and we love it.

Check out both versions below.

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME by Matt Taylor. 24″ x 36″ Screenprinted Poster. Hand numbered. Edition of 300. Printed by DL Screenprinting. Expected to Ship in March 2020. Ships to Addresses in the US & Select Countries Internationally. $55

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME (Variant) by Matt Taylor. 24″ x 36″ Screenprinted Poster. Hand numbered. Edition of 150. Printed by DL Screenprinting. Expected to Ship in March 2020. Ships to Addresses in the US & Select Countries Internationally. $75

