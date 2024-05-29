The Big Picture The Spider-Mondays event saw all seven Spider-Man movies being re-released in theaters.

Sam Raimi's original trilogy saw the most success in re-release rankings, with Spider-Man 2 leading with an $805,000 haul.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Far From Home, was a hit that grossed $1.1 billion globally, but it is failing at the box office now.

Sony’s two-month-long “Spider-Mondays” festival is nearing its conclusion, with just one more week to go. The studio is re-releasing each of the eight live-action Spider-Man movies in theaters in celebration of its film division, Columbia Pictures’ 100th anniversary. Seven Spider-Man movies have already been re-issued into 466 domestic theaters over the last few weeks, with Spider-Man: Far From Home being re-launched this Monday. But the film's re-release gross continued the series' downward trend.

Originally released in 2019 to critical and commercial success, Far From Home generated $265,000 this Monday, marking a minor decline from Spider-Man: Homecoming’s $288,000 gross from a week earlier. Unsurprisingly, director Sam Raimi’s original trilogy of Spider-Man movies, starring Tobey Maguire, has been the most successful of the lot. And it makes sense; enough time has passed for those films to have developed a nostalgia among the millennials who grew up with them. Plus, they’re actually very good; even Spider-Man 3, which was generally looked down on when it first released, has cultivated its share of fans.

Spider-Man 3 earned $760,000 on its re-release Monday, while Raimi’s first Spider-Man film grossed $681,000. Widely regarded as one of the best superhero movies ever made, Spider-Man 2 leads the re-release rankings with an $805,000 Monday haul. The decline truly began with director Marc Webb and star Andrew Garfield’s two Spider-Man films. While the first one — The Amazing Spider-Man — has its defenders, even die-hard fans of the Marvel character would agree that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is the weakest live-action Spider-Man film of all time. But even that movie grossed nearly twice as much as Far From Home on its re-release Monday a couple of weeks ago.

The Live-Action Spider-Man Movies Have Grossed Nearly $8 Billion Worldwide

Directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland as the friendly neighborhood superhero, Far From Home is the middle installment in Sony’s trilogy of solo Spider-Man films that are also a part of Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. It featured Jake Gyllenhaal as the villain Mysterio, and took Peter Parker on an adventure to Europe. The movie grossed $1.1 billion globally at the time of its release, becoming the highest-grossing Spider-Man film of all time before being overtaken by its sequel, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Also directed by Watts, the film will be re-launched next week, bringing the “Spider-Mondays” series to an end.

Holland has expressed interest in reprising his role for another solo movie, but has said that it would have to be worth his while. Watts, on the other hand, appears to have been exhausted by the demands of big-budget films. He was set to direct the Fantastic Four reboot for Marvel, but departed the project to helm the upcoming George Clooney and Brad Pitt-starrer Wolfs. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and get a better look at the Spider-Man re-release leader-board down below.