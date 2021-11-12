Disney+ Day has seen a massive influx of announcements for the many properties belonging to the entertainment titan. Everything from Star Wars to classic Disney Channel series like The Proud Family, from trailers to first looks to new logos for all the upcoming shows and movies coming to the streamer. Marvel is not far behind, announcing several new shows that will be making their way to Disney+, with one of them being a brand new animated series called Spider-Man: Freshman Year. The announcement is accompanied by the first look at the series' logo.

Announced in a thread for the Disney+ Day reveals as well as a post on Marvel's official website, the brand new series is set to follow the beloved web-swinger in his early days of both high school as well as being the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. It is currently unclear if Tom Holland will reprise his role as the character, something he did not do for Marvel's other recent animated outing Marvel's What If..? which saw Hudson Thames playing the character.

Holland told Collider back in February that the upcoming Spider-Man No Way Home live-action film fulfills his contractual obligation to the character, though the 25-year-old also voiced that he would return to the role "in a heartbeat" if asked.

The logo of the upcoming series emulates the classic Spider-Man logo hand-drawn on a ripped piece of loose-leaf paper with decorative webs surrounding it, calling to mind the sketches that many versions of Peter create when thinking up the iconic design of the Spider-Man suit.

The blog post also announced that the series will follow "Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots." The series will be written and executive produced by Jeff Trammel.

On the animated front, it was also announced that Marvel will be creating a series called Marvel's Zombie Invasion, which will see heroes from across the Marvel Universe battling against the forces of the undead. For Spider-Man, a sequel to the critically-acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is also in the works over at Sony and is currently expected to release in 2022.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year does not have a release date announced, the announcement tweet simply says that the series is "coming soon." You can see the tweet below.

