During Marvel Studio's animation panel today at San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that Charlie Cox would return to voice Daredevil in the upcoming animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year. This news comes a few short weeks after the announcement that he would also appear in the upcoming live-action Disney+ series Echo. Both appearances follow his surprise return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which marked his re-entry into the Marvel canon, following the Marvel Studios' acquisition of the Netflix Marvel series.

Cox first appeared as Daredevil in Netflix's aptly titled Daredevil series in 2015. It ran for three seasons and was part of an expansive universe of Netflix Marvel series, which included The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron First, and the crossover event series The Defenders. As Marvel Studios began to expand their own catalog of streaming series, Netflix's reign came to an end and for some time, fans thought they had seen the last of their beloved characters. In May, it was reported that a Disney+ Daredevil series is on the horizon, with Cox returning to play Matt Murdock. Last December, Marvel's President Kevin Fiege revealed that Cox would appear as Daredevil the next time that the character appeared on-screen, though at the time fans didn't realize just how many Daredevil appearances were on the horizon.

Fans will have to wait a little while before Spider-Man: Freshman Year arrives on Disney+. During the panel, they announced that the new animated series would arrive on the streamer in 2024. In addition to Daredevil, the series will include appearances by Harry Osborn, Amadeus Cho, and Nico Minuro, as well as villainous appearances by Doctor Octopus, The Rhino, Scorpion, Speed Demon, and Tarantula.

The Marvel Studios animation panel also revealed new details about Season 2 of What If...?, as well as new details about the upcoming premieres of I Am Groot, Marvel Zombies, and X-Men 97. These announcements come a day before Marvel Studios will take over the illustrious Hall H to reveal their plans for Phase 4 and, presumably, what fans can expect from Phase 5.

Marvel may have a lot on the horizon, but it is safe to say that Daredevil fans are overjoyed to learn that Cox will have a presence in a number of upcoming projects. Now if only they would announce that Jon Bernthal, Deborah-Ann Woll, Krysten Ritter, and Mike Colter will also return as the characters that fans fell in love with.

