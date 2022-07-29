Ever since Marvel Studios announced Spider-Man: Freshman Year, fans had just one question: "How is this show MCU canon?” Now, Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, has confirmed that Freshman Year does not take place on Earth-616.

Freshman Year will see Peter Parker navigating high school and on his way to becoming our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. While the web slinger’s origin story has been told ample times, the MCU deliberately strayed away from it for its live-action iteration with Tom Holland, who was discovered by Tony Stark during the events of Captian America: Civil War. Marvel Studios is now taking the liberty of telling their own tale, as the animated feature was billed to be set before the events of the Civil War during Comic-Con.

Speaking to Comicbook, Winderbaum explained, “Well, like we said, in the panel, it follows the pattern that you see in [Captain America:] Civil War. Down to Peter getting the broken Blu-ray player from the trash and he walks into his department for the famous moment where Tony Stark is waiting for him to offer him the Stark internship and take him to Berlin.” Further adding,

But because of things that happen in the multiverse because of new, random occurrences, it's not Tony Stark who's waiting for him there. It's Norman Osborn and that sends his life in an unexpected trajectory that collides him with many unexpected characters in the Marvel universe.

Image via Marvel/Therese Lacson

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: Freshman Year' Animated Series Coming to Disney+, Will Celebrate Spidey's "Early Comic Book Roots"

Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige has previously explained that the events of the Disney+ Loki series had a domino effect in the MCU and allowed the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home to happen, which further lead to the multiverse breaking open in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And with that logic, it's safe to say that Freshman Year is not happening on Earth-616, yet the show still stays canon.

The events of Freshman Year with Norman Osbourn's presence will also lead Peter Parker to team up with many new characters such as Daredevil, who will be voiced by Charlie Cox himself. While the MCU has shown us Spider-Man’s amazing adventures with the Avengers, the animated series will reunite the characters with many of its notable comic book allies.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is set to debut on Disney+ in 2024.