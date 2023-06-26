With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse continuing to dominate the box office, there’s no denying that Spider Fever is at an all-time high. Now fans of the beloved web-slinger have a new and exciting piece to add to their collection as Funko has revealed via Twitter a first look at their upcoming Spider-Man facet Funko Pop! figure. The figure arrives in celebration of Disney 100 and is available as an exclusive to the Funko website for $15.

Spider-Man is no stranger to Funko’s ever-growing line of Pop! figures, but the latest entry to the collection does offer something unique due in part to its inclusion in Funko’s facet series, which depicts classic characters in a stylized geometric gem-like appearance. With bold and eye-catching colors bolstered by the appearance of the character in his classic comic-inspired design, the figure looks to be a worthy addition for any fan looking to add more flavor to their growing collection.

Whether additional announcements for other upcoming figures remains to be seen, but given that Disney 100 is still in full swing, fans likely have more to look forward to as Disney and Funko continue to celebrate the studio’s 100th anniversary. Until then, for fans looking to add more unique figures relating to the character to their collection, Collider previously revealed an exclusive first look at Funko’s upcoming Neon Pops, which tie in with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, featuring a variety of characters from the latest animated film.

Spider-Man Continues to Expand Beyond the Spider-Verse

Following the success of Sony's animated Spider-Verse franchise, it should come as no surprise to fans that the classic character remains a popular collectible for Funko. And for fans looking for more Spidey action, there are still plenty of exciting new projects on the way as the franchise is set to continue with the release of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse in 2024, which will continue where the latest film left off, book-ending the beloved trilogy. Additionally, the character will continue his established prominence in live-action as Tom Holland is set to return for a fourth live-action MCU Spider-Man alongside a long-awaited live-action Miles Morales spin-off. While those films may be a few years down the line, fans can celebrate the character with his latest Funko Pop! figure, which is now available for fans to order.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently playing in theaters.