One of the parts about Spider-Man that makes him such an entertaining and lovable hero to audiences is his incredible sense of humor. The wall-crawler typically berates his villains to get them riled up and throw them off their game, typically leading to some hilarious jokes. He also loves to quip about the situations he gets himself into, typically to cope with said situations.

A good Spider-Man knows how to tell a good joke and balance it with the drama and intensity that comes with his stories. Some Spider-Men are written to be too focused on humor, therefore taking away from the drama of the scene; after all, if the humor is focused on too much, the jokes lose their weight. The best Spider-Men have balance to them, which only adds to the humor. Whether they come from animation or live-action, these are the funniest versions of everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood.

10 The Ultimate Spider-Man (Drake Bell)

'Ultimate Spider-Man' (2012)

Ultimate Spider-Man got a lot of hate when it was first announced and then dropped on Disney XD, partially because it was replacing the fan favorite and incredibly well-made series, The Spectacular Spider-Man. However, much of the hate came from the series' direction, which was geared more toward younger audiences, making it very focused on humor and turning a lot of fans away from it.

While its earlier seasons were pretty rough, as the show continued to air, it slowly found its footing. The humor that once was far too overbearing became much more palatable. This newfound maturity allowed the series to be accepted more positively by fans. Ultimate Spider-Man also began to take itself more seriously, making the jokes within it land much better and taking its titular hero into a place where he was much more recognizable to hardcore fans.

9 Spider-Man (Christopher Daniel Barnes)

'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' (1994)

If there's one thing in life that makes Peter Parker's existence more difficult, it's his iconic Parker luck. Things always seem to be going wrong for Peter Parker, and his reaction to these misfortunes always seems to make people chuckle. No Spider-Man throws out the "woe is me" humor like the one found in the seminal and beloved '90s cartoon Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

What makes this Spider-Man's humor so unique is how dry and reminiscent of the '90s it is. Some of Spider-Man's most popular quips originate from Spider-Man: The Animated Series. The great performance from Christopher Daniel Barnes also does a great job at selling the dry humor and fun quips Peter throws out, becoming a relatable icon for Gen X and every subsequent generation who delights in his adventures.

8 Spider-Man (Tom Holland)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe

The hype surrounding Spider-Man joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe was huge before his debut in Captain America: Civil War. Audiences were incredibly excited to see Spider-Man teaming up with other Marvel heroes, opening the door to hundreds of new possibilities for interactions and fun moments between heroes.

Spider-Man enters the MCU as a young, excited hero who is starry-eyed at the existence of the Avengers in his life, which allows for some hilarious interactions as he becomes starstruck by the likes of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans). Tom Holland's Spider-Man also has his fair share of great quips against villains, like when he calls the Vulture (Michael Keaton) "Big Bird." Spider-Man in the MCU brings a certain light to all the films he's involved in, representative of his youthful enthusiasm.

7 Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage)

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018) & 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

Nicolas Cage is an absolute gem of an actor who brings a certain camp element to all the roles he steps into. When the iconic Spider-Man Noir entered the fray in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, audiences fell in love with the old-school, monotone, and Nazi-punching Spider-Man. His old-timely verbiage made him stand out, allowing Cage to deliver some of the funniest dialogue in the film.

It's not every day you hear a Spider-Man call his enemy a "hard-boiled turtle slapper," which is exactly why Spider-Man Noir is one of the best characters in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. His absence for pretty much the entirety of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was a bit of a disappointment for fans, even though it made sense for the story. But his appearance at the end of the film, teasing his return in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, got fans hyped about his return.

6 Spider-Ham (John Mulaney)

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018) & 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

There's nothing funnier than a good Looney Tunes-eque gag and Spider-Ham is an entire one himself. Among the other hilarious Spider-People in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Ham brought a whole new type of comedy to the fold. His hilarious uniqueness also enhanced the action sequences he was part of, making him an unexpectedly valuable aspect of the movie.

Due to him being a Looney Tunes-like character, Spider-Ham has some incredible abilities that are both hilarious and bring the action sequences to the nines. Whether he was pulling a comedically large hammer out of thin air or summoning an anvil to land on Scorpion's head, Spider-Ham was not only making action sequences thrilling but also making audiences giggle to no end. Hopefully, Spider-Ham will return in the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

5 Miles Morales (Shameik Moore)

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018) & 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

Miles Morales was the breakout star of both films in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse franchise, and his growth between the two films also meant an evolution in his humor. While he started as a young, impressionable kid who had the weight of his world on his shoulders, Miles grew into an incredibly capable Spider-Man by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

In the first film, Miles' humor came from inexperience; dealing with insecurity and self-doubt and learning how to use his powers, he embraced the self-deprecating humor Spider-Man is so famous for. A young kid with a good heart, Miles' personality also allowed for some hilarious moments. By the time audiences swung into Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles had become much more mature but still held onto the youthful spirit everyone loved. And while he was no longer as inexperienced as before, a similar type of humor stemmed from his status as the outcast of the Spider Society.

4 Scarlet Spider (Andy Samberg)

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

Of all the new Spider-People introduced in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Scarlet Spider is one of the funniest. While it made some fans upset, Scarlet Spider was a total caricature of the extremist emotions and writing of the '90s, the time in which Scarlet Spider was in his prime.

The casting of Andy Samberg was arguably perfect. The Saturday Night Live star did a perfect job bringing the overacting needed to bring Scarlet Spider's humor to life. Despite considerable competition, Scarlet Spider quickly became a fan favorite for many after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's release, primarily due to how absurdly funny he is. Although his role is short, he is an undeniably bright and unforgettable presence.

3 The Amazing Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield)

'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012), 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' (2014) & 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

It's no secret that Andrew Garfield is everyone's favorite live-action Spider-Man. While his films weren't the highest rated, it's easy to say that Garfield was the absolute highlight and carried them with Emma Stone. Garfield brought comedy to the role that had not been seen in Spider-Man in live-action before, as Tobey Maguire's interpretation was more clumsy than funny.

Not only did Garfield's performance enhance the writing of The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, but it also made him one of the main highlights of Spider-Man: No Way Home. A two-time Oscar nominee, Garfield heavily emphasizes physical comedy in his performance, especially in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, where his character is far more lighthearted. Whether he was calling Electro "Sparkles" or webbing a car thief to the wall, Garfield has cemented himself as the funniest live-action Spider-Man.

2 Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson)

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018) & 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

Miles' quote, "Why did I get stuck with a janky, old, broke, hobo Spider-Man?" in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is, in all honesty, the perfect way to describe Peter B. Parker and why he's so funny. Spider-Man has always been a character that's down on his luck, and Peter B. Parker is the most extreme example in the funniest way possible.

Not only does he wear sweatpants and a coat over his costume, which is a laughable appearance, but Jake Johnson, who is incredible at playing a sort of man-child character, is what really makes him as much of a gem as he is. His relaxed and laid-back demeanor and writing make him a contrast to what many would expect from a typical Spider-Man and is a great example of why the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse franchise is so funny. They subvert expectations, and Peter B. Parker is one of the best definitions of that.

1 The Spectacular Spider-Man (Josh Keaton)

'The Spectacular Spider-Man' (2008) & 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

For many, The Spectacular Spider-Man is one, if not the greatest, adaption of Spider-Man in movies and television. This reputation comes primarily because of two things: the stellar writing and Josh Keaton's performance. With such incredible writing came great humor. The Spectacular Spider-Man does an arguably perfect job at balancing humor with drama, becoming the most enjoyable adaptation of the hero's story.

To put it simply, The Spectacular Spider-Man's humor is smart. His quips make all the sequences they're featured in all the better and never take away from the drama and stakes. Keaton also does a great job delivering these lines due to his incredible skills as a voice actor. There's a reason The Spectacular Spider-Man is so highly beloved: its smart humor and writing are among the best parts of it.