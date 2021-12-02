Screenwriter Jonathan Goldstein recently revealed to Screen Rant that the original script for Spider-Man: Homecoming included five PSAs from Captain America and that an idea for one of the PSAs would've included the other Avengers. It seems like the Avengers were trying to get more involved with public outreach and, considering the PSAs that were featured in the film, did so with hilarious results.

However, it seems like audiences were deprived of more of these PSAs due to budget. During ComicBook.com’s #QuarantineWatchParty for the film, Goldstein revealed that even more PSAs were supposed to be featured in the film. “We had about five more of these educational videos with Avengers in them. #QuarantineWatchParty” Goldstein tweeted during the event. Thankfully, many more of these side-splitting PSAs can be found in the Blu-ray release of the film.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: Tom Holland Says 'No Way Home' Fight Scenes Are "Very Violent"

While it would've been fun to see the other Avengers make appearances in their own PSAs, it seems as though the price to get those actors for a fun cameo wasn't worth the money. Considering that Robert Downey Jr. was reportedly paid $15 million to film for three days on Spider-Man: Homecoming, it makes sense that there aren't more cameos in the film, and that Spider-Man: Far From Home doesn't feature any of these beloved PSAs.

While Spider-Man: No Way Home likely won't have any more PSAs, the film will supposedly feature plenty of appearances from characters who have appeared in past Marvel films. In addition to the return of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau, No Way Home will also feature Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, as well as Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, and Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, amongst others.

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters on December 17.

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Producer Teases News About the Sequel What is Miles Morales doing on his corner of the Multiverse?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email