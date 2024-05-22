The Big Picture Spider-Man: Homecoming had the lowest re-release grossing day of all Spider-Man films, earning $288,135.

In what could either be seen as declining interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a lack of nostalgia for the movie in question, or simply fatigue with the ongoing “Spider-Mondays” program, Sony’s Spider-Man: Homecoming delivered the lowest Monday gross of any Spider-Man re-release so far. The studio has been re-issuing each live-action Spider-Man film in theaters over the last few weeks, in celebration of Columbia Pictures’ 100th anniversary. This Monday, it was the turn of Tom Holland’s first solo film as the friendly neighborhood superhero, which was originally released seven years ago.

Spider-Man: Homecoming grossed just $288,135 from 466 theaters on Monday, for a per-theater average of just over $600. This is by far the lowest single-day haul of these re-releases, and around a third of what Spider-Man 2 generated on its re-release Monday last month. Directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire in the titular role, Spider-Man 2 is widely regarded as a classic of the superhero genre, and it makes sense for audiences that grew up with the movie to jump at the opportunity to watch it again on the big screen. Holland’s three movies, while massively successful in their own right, simply haven’t existed long enough to fuel that kind of nostalgia.

Directed by Jon Watts, Homecoming grossed $878 million worldwide in its original run, and is currently the fourth-biggest live-action Spider-Man movie of all time. Holland can also proudly claim to have starred in the top two Spider-Man films ever — Spider-Man: Far From Home ($1.1 billion) and Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion). Additionally, he also played the character in a couple of Avengers films, after making his MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War.

'Spider-Man's Re-Releases Swing Low at the Box Office

With just two more re-releases left on the docket, the leader-board has taken clear shape. Spider-Man 2 leads the pack, with Spider-Man 3 at number two with $760,000 from 466 theaters, followed by the first Spider-Man film, which grossed $681,000 on its first Monday of re-release from the same number of theaters. Director Marc Webb’s two reboot films, starring Andrew Garfield, also managed to draw crowds, albeit in fewer numbers. The Amazing Spider-Man pulled $510,000 on its re-release Monday, while The Amazing Spider-Man 2 grossed $500,000 on Monday last week.

The Spider-Man films have generated nearly $9 billion worldwide, including the $1 billion-plus earned by Sony’s two animated features — Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Holland is expected to reprise his role in a fourth solo film, although he’s said that he’ll return only if the story seems worth his while. You can watch Homecoming in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Spider-Man Re-Release Leader-Board Monday Gross Spider-Man 2 $805,000 Spider-Man 3 $760,000 Spider-Man $681,000 The Amazing Spider-Man $510,000 The Amazing Spider-Man 2 $500,000 Spider-Man: Homecoming $288,000

