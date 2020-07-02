Chris Miller Tweets ‘Into the Spider-Verse 2’ Makes Original Look Quaint, Which Are Almost Fighting Words

The filmmakers behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 are already tormenting us by not delivering the movie to us right this instant in our time of need. The fact that it’s still two years away should be against the law. But producer Christopher Miller dropped an update on Twitter today that only increased the near-unbearable hype to critical mass.

According to Miller’s tweet, the massively anticipated sequel boasts all-new visual techniques developed specifically for the film, and that they are so mind-blowing they will make the original seem “quaint.”

The development of new groundbreaking art techniques being done for the next Spider-Verse movie are already blowing me away. It’s going to make the first movie look quaint — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) July 1, 2020

First, those would be fighting words coming from almost anyone else. But coming from Miller, it’s pretty exciting news. The original Into the Spider-Verse received almost universal praise, not just because it’s a fun movie with a great story, but because of its totally unique art style and animation techniques. Without question, it is one of the most visually striking movies ever made. Knowing that the crew is hard at work evolving those techniques to make something even more impressive has thrown my hype train into overdrive. I didn’t think I could physically be more excited to see this movie, and yet here we are.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is set to be released October 7, 2022. Details on the plot are pretty scarce, but it will reportedly focus on the relationship between Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld). A yet-untitled spin-off film is reportedly also in development based around Gwen Stacy and the characters Silk and Spider-Woman. For more Spidey, check out where your favorite baddie landed on our list of Spider-Man’s movie villains, ranked.