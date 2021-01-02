Wait, did we just get confirmation of a new Spider-Man set to appear in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2? Since June 2020, production on the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been going with no major updates on how things are progressing. Sure, we know Shameik Moore is set to return to voice Miles Morales and The Legend of Korra director Joaquim Dos Santos is set to direct the sequel. Heck, we even know that Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will once again serve as producers on the mind-blowing new movie.

But what we want are actual dang photos from Into the Spider-Verse 2 — a wish that was granted when the Into the Spider-Verse Twitter shared two new photos earlier this week. The new photos feature Spider-Man 2099 (a.k.a. Miguel O'Hara) in different poses. It's also possible these new images were taken from an Into the Spider-Verse credits scene where Spider-Man 2099 is introduced. The character — a geneticist living in future New York whose attempts to recreate Spider-Man's abilities leads to his own DNA fusing with the teenager web-slinger's DNA — is voiced by none other than Oscar Isaac. The credits scene turned an iconic Spider-Man meme into a fun joke featuring Isaac's Spider-Man 2099 and also hints that this futuristic Spidey has been keeping tabs on the multiverse shenanigans from the first movie.

What is most intriguing about these Spider-Man 2099 images is that they seem to hint at the character's return for the Into the Spider-Verse sequel. Even if Isaac doesn't return to voice Spider-Man 2099 (although I hope he does despite no official announcement at this time), it looks like the character will be involved in the continuing multiverse adventures of Miles Morales. Spider-Man 2099's possible return for the sequel, as teased by these new images, could be the first of many teases about the new Spider-companions appearing in Into the Spider-Verse 2. Keep your eyes peeled for any new developments.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is currently scheduled for release on October 7, 2022. Peep the new look at Spider-Man 2099 below. For more, find out what new 2021 movies are coming to theaters soon.

