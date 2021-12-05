Spider fever is sweeping the nation, and with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home just around the corner, it’s only fair that the multiverse’s other spider-people get a hand in the game. As part of CCXP Worlds 2021, Sony has released its first set of images from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the animated sequel to the wildly successful Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse from 2018, seeing the return of spidey-sensing hero Miles Morales (Shameik Moore).

The studio has released three new images and a title card, the latter of which reveals that Across the Spider-Verse will not just be a single sequel film, but rather a two-part story, with the words “Part One” tacked to the bottom, presumably graffitied there by resident multiverse artist, Miles. The images see bouncing about the multiverse opened to him in the 2018 film, not only traveling between worlds but rendered in two dimensions rather than three, signifying an all-new universe for the young hero to cause chaos in.

Also included in the images is the first look at Spider-Man 2099—better known as Miguel O’Hara—voiced by Oscar Isaac. This version of Spider-Man was teased in an end-credits sequence in Into the Spider-Verse, in which O’Hara, a geneticist who gave himself the powers of Spider-Man in the comics, recreates the infamous “Spider-Man pointing at himself” meme that has floated around the Internet practically before O’Hara even existed. What role O’Hara will play in the sequel is unknown, though his appearance has been highly anticipated since he was teased back in 2018.

The images accompany a brand new first look at the animated sequel, in which Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld, playing her second Marvel-centric role after Hawkeye) meets up with Miles once again and drags him across the multiverse, into a rollicking adventure and adventures with even more spider-people, including O’Hara, who doesn’t seem entirely pleased to run into his alternate universe counterpart. The official synopsis of the film was also revealed today, remaining distinctly vague but exciting nonetheless:

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on October 7, 2022. Check out the all-new images below:

