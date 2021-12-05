After more than three years, we finally have our first look at the highly-anticipated 'Spider-Verse' sequel.

The opening to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse covered quite a bit of ground, introducing audiences to Jake Johnson’s Spider-Man before his downfall and full of references to the past films, and Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales, the charming yet awkward next-generation of the spider-verse. Now, we have the first scene from the two-part Spider-Verse sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and it’s equally as exciting as the first.

The Spider-Verse sequel is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos (Voltron: Legendary Defender), Kemp Powers (One Night in Miami), and Justin K. Thompson (Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs). The sequel will be written by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The Lego Movie).

This spider-sequel will see the return of Moore as Miles Morales, Johnson as Peter Parker, and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy. In addition to these returning characters, the sequel will also include Issa Rae as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

The official synopsis for Across the Spider-Verse was also revealed today:

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.

While Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was the first Spider-Man film to introduce the idea of multiverses, the concept has now infected both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony’s separate Spider-man universe. Spider-Man: No Way Home will unite characters from the previous iterations of Spider-Man, including Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2 and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Meanwhile in the Sony universe, Venom: Let There Be Carnage ended on a moment that showed Eddie Brock and his symbiote are now in the same universe as Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Maybe one day, all of these various multiverses can live together in one manic multiverse harmony.

The Spider-Verse sequel comes to theaters in October 2022. Check out the opening scene from the Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) below:

