Talking to Fandango, producer Amy Pascal gave a vague update about the highly-anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, telling fans that they will “soon” get a look at the animated film. Discussing the overarching presence of the Multiverse and parallel realities in mainstream media for the last couple of years, Pascal also underlined how the Spider-Verse might connect with other Sony superhero movies and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When asked about the sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Pascal only said that “It’s going to be fantastic.” While Pascal also promises Sony will “have something to show on that very soon," we can pretty much say that the lid remains shut on the project for now. That should remain true at least until Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17, bringing another layer of the Multiverse into the MCU.

Speaking of the Multiverse, Pascal also had some interesting comments about how Sony and Marvel intend to deal with parallel realities, especially since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced the concept to the public in 2018. According to Pascal, the Spider-Verse reality will remain separated both from the MCU and the other Sony live-action superhero films. However, the producer doesn’t discard intersections between all three universes in upcoming projects.

Image via Sony Pictures Animation

RELATED:‌ Tom Holland Doesn't Want to Be Playing Spider-Man After He's 30, But Amy Pascal Has Other Plans

As Pascal puts it:

“Well, there's the Marvel Universe, which is one container and then there's the Spider-Verse movies, which are different and then there's the other universe where the Sony characters are in. We all are very respectful of each other and work together and make sure that we're only being additive.”

Produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Lego Movie), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse gained the hearts of critics and the public alike, with a unique art style that mimics comic books and a deeply emotional story featuring many Spider-Men (and Woman… and Pig).

The sequel was confirmed by Sony before the first movie was even released, but the studio didn’t reveal any plot detail. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will be directed by a trio of directors: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) writes the script together with Lord and Miller.

So far, Sony only released some cryptic images for the Spider-Verse sequel, and we are all impatient to see how the sequel will explore different versions of the Web Crawler. Considering the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is set to be released on October 7, 2022, we can indeed expect some concrete news soon, as Sony moves away from No Way Home and start to market their next Spider-Man project.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Launches In-Universe Daily Bugle TikTok Account With Betty Brant as Intern The impartial news you love, directly on your phone.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email