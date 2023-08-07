The Big Picture The success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and other animated films is leading to greater visual variety and distinctive aesthetics in American animation.

The past eras of American animation, characterized by traditional Disney musicals and Shrek clones, are being left behind in favor of more creative and unique approaches.

The Spider-Verse era of animation is inspiring confidence and exploration of new animation techniques, resulting in a wave of visually diverse and ambitious animated movies.

At the 2023 edition of the Annecy Animation Festival, Guillermo del Toro talked about his love for animated cinema and his renewed sense of hope for the future of animated motion pictures. Specifically, he noted that the success of projects like “Spider-Verse, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles…are moving things, allowing a little more latitude, but there are still big fights to be had. Animation to me is the purest form of art, and it’s been kidnapped by a bunch of hoodlums. We have to rescue it. [And] I think that we can Trojan-horse a lot of good [stuff] into the animation world.” His remarks on these motion pictures and their significance are one of the clearest signs yet that a movement is going on in American animation.

Even casual moviegoers who just spy the posters or trailers for new animated movies may be noticing a little more visual variety in the world of mainstream American animation than back in the days of 2006 when The Ant Bully and Barnyard opened within a week of each other. With the benefit of hindsight, it looks like the critical and financial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has inspired a greater level of visual variety in modern theatrical animated cinema. Projects ranging from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem to Nimona to The Mitchells vs. The Machines have all featured incredibly distinctive visual aesthetics that likely would’ve never been approved without Spider-Verse’s trailblazing success.

Into the Spider-Verse appears to be ushering in a new age for American animated movies…and it’s already one that’s leaving past eras of American animation molded in the image of one particular feature in the dust.

Which Animated Movies Have Proven Incredibly Influential?

Starting in the 1990s, each decade seems to get an animated feature that has an enormous impact on all other American animated movies. For the '90s, that project was traditional Disney musicals like The Little Mermaid and The Lion King, while the 2000s were living in a post-Shrek world. In the former trend, Disney’s big comeback era reminded studios just how much cash could be made from family-friendly animated features. Suddenly, every studio in town raced to start up animation studios like Warner Bros. Feature Animation and Fox Animation Studios. While a handful of American animated films in this era tried unique aesthetics (like The Iron Giant), the default approach by these startups was to make new musical fairy tales.

Quest for Camelot emerged from Warner Bros., for instance, while director Don Bluth, who originally left Disney in the 1970s to focus on more idiosyncratic filmmaking ambitions, was now helming obvious Disney knock-offs like Anastasia and A Troll in Central Park. Even hand-drawn titles that weren’t fairy tales clearly bore the influence of moneymakers like The Lion King. Why else would The Road to El Dorado from DreamWorks Animation have secured Lion King songwriters Elton John and Tim Rice to come up with a bunch of original tunes? While Disney’s most lucrative early '90s animated features redefined the heights animated features could hit at the box office, studios largely kept theatrical American animation confined to musical fairy tales.

Meanwhile, in a post-Shrek world, every studio saw dollar signs hovering over cynical buddy-comedy movies loaded with bathroom humor and pop culture references. Take a peek at the lineup of big-screen animated films from North America in the 2000s and one will be astonished at how many are obvious Shrek clones. Whether it’s fairy tale spoofs like Happily N’Ever After or titles with similar comedic vibes like Open Season or Robots, American animation was now drenched in sarcasm and fart gags. Deviating from pop culture-savvy humor and other hallmarks associated with Shrek would “only” result in critically acclaimed box office bombs like Treasure Planet. A new mold had been defined in American animation. Shrek clones were everywhere and all animated films now had to end with a requisite dance party set to an older pop tune.

The ironic part of these trends was that they were comprised of unimaginative movies that were attempting to mimic films that did take some creative risks. In fact, Shrek was once perceived as the project DreamWorks animators didn’t want to get assigned while Disney executive Jeffrey Katzenberg infamously declared the “Part of Your World” scene in The Little Mermaid “boring.” Those titles beating the odds and becoming pop-culture sensations should’ve been a sign to filmmakers and executives alike that it’s good to do something different and go against pop-culture norms. Alas, American animated cinema learned the wrong lessons from Beauty and the Beast and Shrek…which makes them, so far at least, positive ripple effects of Into the Spider-Verse all the more intriguing.

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Is Inspiring Confidence In New Visual Techniques

The most exciting way Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is inspiring a new wave of American animated movies is by getting people to explore new styles of animation. So much of major North American computer animation has rigidly adhered to a very universal house style, with Pixar titles, for instance, typically featuring heavily-stylized characters inhabiting ultra-realistic backgrounds. However, the way more intricate visual sensibilities of Into the Spider-Verse seems to have opened up a door to a variety of new animation techniques. Possibly because Spider-Verse was told through a multitude of visual styles (rather than just one easily emulated look), many post-2018 computer-animated films have cribbed from the creative boldness of that superhero film rather than simply mimicking its character designs.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (which was produced by Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller), for instance, leaned heavily into hand-drawn animated flourishes to accentuate its teenage protagonist’s point-of-view. Meanwhile, the character and production designs emphasized the disparity between the sleek robots and the scraggly humans. Those latter figures often looked very much inspired by stop-motion creations, which only heightened their sense of “imperfectness” compared to their technological adversaries. The result of these details was a gorgeously animated adventure that couldn’t have existed in a pre-Spider-Verse world yet had a visual aesthetic to call its own.

Additionally, a title like Nimona delivered a more hand-drawn-inspired look to its CG world that kept the spirit of N.D. Stevenson’s illustrations from the original Nimona graphic novel alive and well. As for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, this vision of the heroes in a half shell leaned into the idea that this was a world scribbled onto a notebook by teenagers. Buildings, the moon, and even specific characters had discernible pencil marks on them, while elements like smoke or fire were rendered as hand-drawn elements. There was a homemade quality to Mutant Mayhem’s style, right down to the intentionally skewed designs for the human characters (who all look like they could’ve waltzed right out of an underground comic from the 70s). While summer 2023’s Elemental strove to emulate reality at every turn, Mutant Mayhem created dazzling imagery out of leaning into the idea that its fictional world could have been drawn up by its teenage protagonists.

These varying looks owe a lot to Into the Spider-Verse proving the creative and even financial viability of imbuing modern CG with a greater level of visual variety. However, what’s so exciting about the Spider-Verse era of animation is that every movie doesn’t feel like a carbon copy of one another. Before you sat down to watch Anastasia or Quest for Camelot, you could exactly pinpoint which types of musical numbers would go where in the plot. As for the era of Shrek clones, often the only real question was what song would play over the requisite climactic dance party. However, films made in the shadow of Into the Spider-Verse like Mutant Mayhem and Mitchell’s vs. the Machines have used that 2018 animated film as a springboard for their own unique ambitions rather than a model to rigidly follow to the letter.

The ‘Spider-Verse’ Era of American Animation Isn’t Slowing Down Anytime Soon

What’s especially thrilling about this era of feature-length American animation is that the visual possibilities truly do feel endless. Even a sequel to Into the Spider-Verse in the form of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse didn’t just rehash its predecessor’s visual aesthetic. Instead, that follow-up delivered a treasure trove of new breakthroughs in computer animation. Even just the character of Spider-Punk alone delivered imagery that had never been seen before in big-screen American CG features. Rather than resting on its laurels, the Spider-Verse saga continues to remind animators how many possibilities are out there in terms of animation styles. American animated features are made with such secrecy behind closed doors that often viewers don’t know what these titles look like until the first trailer drops.

However, undoubtedly future titles in this medium of storytelling will be expanding on the efforts of Mitchells vs. the Machines and Mutant Mayhem in delivering wildly varying looks in CG animation. Even one of the big animation studios, DreamWorks Animation, has gotten in on the game with the more hand-drawn inspired visuals of its 2022 features The Bad Guys and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. In an era of animated cinema influenced by Miles Morales, even big DreamWorks sequels are taking more risks in their imagery.

We should all cross our fingers that this era doesn’t just continue but gets even weirder and more ambitious. Animation is a medium of limitless potential, but too often American animated cinema is just made up of hokey knock-offs of what worked before lathered in visuals emulating reality. As the greatest works of art in this domain of filmmaking have demonstrated, animation can do so much more than that. Here’s to hoping the box office success of Across the Spider-Verse and Mutant Mayhem keep this moment for American animation rolling long enough to fulfill every inch of Guillermo del Toro’s excited hopes for the future.