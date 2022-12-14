Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse will be heading to Kings Theater for a live concert performance this March. The screening of the Academy Award-winning animated film from Sony will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band, and turntables playing music from the score and soundtrack.

Released in 2018, the movie marks first-ever animated feature film in the Spider-Man franchise. It has distinct art and animation styles that feel like a comic book come to life. It was highly appreciated by critics and fans for its animation, plethora of characters, story and soundtracks. Directed by the trio of Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, who also co-wrote the story with Phil Lord, the movie went on to win an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Set in New York City, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Miles Morales, who after being bitten by a radioactive spider gains superpowers and teams up with Spider-People from different dimensions to face off against Kingpin.

The original music was composed by Golden Globe nominee Daniel Pemberton, who will be on hand for the world premiere concert in Brooklyn. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse is one of my favorite score scores I’ve ever written,” Pemberton said. He further revealed that utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics, and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques among many other things are so technically complex that “I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it live. But somehow, we have. I always had a dream the first place this would ever be heard would be Miles’ home - Brooklyn.” Further, sharing his excitement, the composer said,

“I am ridiculously excited we get to perform the world’s very first Spider-Verse concert in the iconic borough where the story begins, bringing together on stage a full orchestra with the band, synths AND a set of turntables for the world premiere performance this March.”

Into the Spider-Verse features a diverse cast including Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Chris Pine as Peter Parker, and Mahershala Ali as Mile’s uncle Aaron Davis aka Prowler. The feature was produced by Lord, Miller, Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, and Christina Steinberg.

There are two more sequels coming out for the movie, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man Beyond the Spider-Verse, creating a two-part story marking the end of the trilogy. The recently released trailer for Across the Spider-verse has hyped fans for its June 2023 release with an ensemble of Spider-People and The Spot as the antagonist.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert premieres on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8 pm ET, and tickets go on sale on Friday, December 16 at 10 am ET. You can check out the trailer below: