Watch: TikTok Teen Recreates ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Scenes & They’re So Good

I don’t know what we did to deserve the gift that is a teen’s TikTok recreations of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse scenes but I’m very glad it happened. The Oscar-winning and very quotable animated movie from Phil Lord and Chris Miller starring Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, and Hailee Steinfeld has made its way to the TikTok app — and the results are very, very good.

This week, two of TikTok user Jenoah Bush‘s videos went viral on Twitter. Those videos were, respectively, scenes Bush and his parents recreated from Into the Spider-Verse. In the first TikTok, Bush and his parents recreate one of the earliest scenes from the animated flick, with Bush voicing Miles Morales (originally done by Moore in the movie), his dad playing Miles’ father, Jefferson Davis (voiced by Brian Tyree Henry in the movie), and his mom as Miles’ mom, Rio (voiced by Luna Lauren Velez). The attention to detail is spectacular, with each member of the Bush family nailing the overlapping dialogue and choreography of the scene which shows Miles and his parents getting ready for his first day at Brooklyn Visions Academy. Watch below to see how it all plays out.

Have you folks seen the kid on TikTok that's recreating scenes from INTO THE SPIDERVERSE with his parents because it's my new favorite thing, they're so cute and creative pic.twitter.com/RaW63OYhyo — Theo Hendrie (he/they) (@genderpunksap) January 23, 2020

Bush and his father also made an Into the Spider-Verse TikTok, which re-made the scene where Jefferson drops Miles off and asks, in front of all of Miles’ boarding school classmates, to say “I love you.” Again, the recreation is spot on, with the video even ending in front of what looks like an actual school and the Bush’s car decked out with a flashing light on the roof. The TikTok managed to get the attention of Lord, who retweeted the video and added in his seal of approval with some applause emojis.

Seriously, how killer is this? The filming, the editing, the performances — folks, I need more! Lucky for us, there’s a good chance more Into the Spider-Verse scene recreations are on their way. In response to the success of the first two TikTok’s, Bush posted a thank-you video, mentioning he wants to do more and will need extras. Fingers crossed we see more soon.

Check out the Into the Spider-Verse TikTok that earned Lord’s approval below and then check out our round-up of the best animated movies on Netflix you can stream right now.

