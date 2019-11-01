‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel Swings Its Way to 2022

0

Alright, let’s do this one more time. The sequel to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has announced an April 8, 2022 release date. Chris Miller—who co-produced the first film along with writer Phil Lord—noted that “we’re” back, although the sequel is bringing in new director Joaquim Dos Santos (Avatar: The Last Airbender) and writer David Callaham (The Expendables).

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was co-directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman. The movie followed Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), a Brooklyn teen bitten by a radioactive spider just a few days after dimension-tampering by Wilson Fisk (Liev Schrieber) opened portals to other worlds and took the life of Earth-1610’s Peter Parker (Chris Pine). Luckily, Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) arrives—along with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), and Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn)—to help shape Miles into the hero he was destined to be.

Spider-Verse, not to put too fine a point on it, whipped every kind of ass imaginable and nabbed Sony an Academy Award for Outstanding Animated film. Back in December of 2018, producer Amy Pascal noted that a sequel would explore the romance between Gwen and Miles.

