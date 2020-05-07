‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Team Pitched Scene with Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield

The current crown jewel of the SPUMC is the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the animated origin story for Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) that could not possibly be any more delightful. Or could it? During a Spider-Verse Twitter watch-along, producer Chris Miller revealed that the creative team pitched an “ambitious” after-credits scene that would’ve not only featured current MCU Spidey Tom Holland, but also former Peter Parkers Tobey Maquire and Andrew Garfield. Plus Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), naturally.

Sony apparently felt it was a little “too soon” for that Spider-Man overload.

We pitched the Sony brass an ambitious tag involving Spider-Ham, Tobey, Andrew, and Tom. They felt it was “too soon”#SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/E91H1eLysr — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) May 7, 2020

It’s interesting wording that doesn’t exactly rule out the possibility of the scene happening down the line. It would, of course, be dependent on the relationship between Sony and Disney, which is tentatively fine but got pretty dicey there for a bit.

Either way, it’ll be a while before we find out since the Spider-Verse sequel has been delayed until October 2022. But that film, directed by Joaquim Dos Santos from a script by Dave Callaham, is going to need something huge to follow up a first chapter that already included Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), and Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), not to mention a post-credits appearance from Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac).

