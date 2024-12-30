What happens when you cross the web-slinging prowess of Spider-Man with the technological might of Stark Industries? You get the Iron Spider armor, an iconic suit from Peter Parker's arsenal that gives him a high-tech, bullet-proof, and heat-resistant upgrade over his typical attire. Audiences first saw Spidey don the suit in the MCU in 2018 with Avengers: Infinity War, but in the comics, he first wore the Iron Man-colored piece during the Road to Civil War. Now, the hero is once again armored up with a new Funko Pop! comic cover figure inspired by his appearance on the cover of The Amazing Spider-Man #529. Collider can offer an exclusive look at the new figure ahead of its arrival at Target as part of the ongoing Marvel Selects line.

The figure gives the Wallcrawler a makeover that reflects Stark Industries' handiwork. Instead of the typical red and blue, Peter dons the comic-accurate red and gold like his mentor, with his eyes and spider symbol standing out in the new color. Capping off the costume are the three mechanical spider arms sticking out of the back that help him with whatever he needs, from grabbing objects to locating enemies. This collectible also lays atop a base to create the sense that the Pop! Spidey is gliding through the air like his comic book counterpart using the built-in mesh webbing. As such, it stands roughly 4.65 inches tall inside the standard 7-inch wide by 10.75-inch tall and 3-inch deep protective case. Fans will be able to pick up this armored collectible for $29.99 USD.

Bryan Hitch and Laura Martin created the art featured on the cover of The Amazing Spider-Man #529, which shows off the Iron Spider armor for the very first time. The issue marks the beginning of a three-part storyline titled "Mr. Parker Goes to Washington" which, itself, is part of "The Road to Civil War," setting up the climactic crossover clash between the heroes who are pro-Superhuman Registration Act and those who are against it. In issue #529, written by J. Michael Straczynski with art by Ron Garney and Bill Reinhold, Peter Parker is revived and presented with his new suit by Tony Stark. With an armed robbery taking place, he immediately gets to take the armor for a spin and is prepared to begin the next chapter of his crime-fighting career with Mary Jane by his side. Stark has ulterior motives, however, asking Peter to be at his side in Washington when the inevitable clash over the SRA breaks out.

The Iron Spider Suit Has Become an Iconic Piece of Spider-Man's Arsenal

Although its appearance in both the comics and the MCU is somewhat limited, the Iron Spider armor is now recognized as one of Spider-Man's best alternate costumes. The original red and gold outfit depicted throughout the Civil War era of Marvel Comics and replicated by the Pop! figure was a show of Peter's allegiance to Iron Man and would go on to influence the designs of similar suits worn by Miles Morales and the Scarlet Spiders. The cinematic version, while designed to more closely align with Peter's typical colors, would ultimately make it possible for the hero to play a pivotal role in the fight against Thanos on Titan in Infinity War and later in Avengers: Endgame after he was brought back from the Blip. He's since retired the suit after Spider-Man: No Way Home, meaning it's unlikely Tom Holland's web-slinger will be reconstructing it in Spider-Man 4 in 2026, but it has since lived on as a skin in the Marvel's Spider-Man games and the recently released multiplayer hero shooter Marvel Rivals.

Funko's new Iron Spider Pop! comic cover figure will be available exclusively at Target and online through the Marvel Selects page. Get an exclusive look at the new collectible in the gallery above.

Order at Target