When it comes to popular Marvel heroes, none are as beloved as Spider-Man. Over the last six decades, the web-head has leaped off the comic book page and been adapted countless times in film, TV shows and video games. Spidey has also been a major merchandising figure for Marvel. Now, with D23 this weekend, Iron Studios have just unveiled their latest statue based on the famous wall-crawler.

The D23 exclusive MiniCo figure sees Spider-Man in the heart of NYC web slinging to his next battle. He’s grabbing a newspaper from a local stand, which could indicate his next target. The paper warns of a Venom sighting and the symbiote’s ugly mug has made the front page. For the lucky fans attending D23 this year, there's a lot of great detail throughout this figure, from the weathering on the newsstand to the finish on Spidey’s iconic red and blue suit. You can preview the figure below.

‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ At D23

While fans are unlikely to get any news about Spider-Man 4 starring Tom Holland, The Avenger is expected to have a presence at the event in the form of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The animated series is coming soon to Disney+ and reimagines the classic hero’s villains while Peter Parker is still trying to find a balance between his hero and personal lives in high school. Fans have gotten first-look images at past Disney events, but we're still waiting for our first bit of footage for the series. That wait will most likely be over at D23 this weekend. The series is in continuity with the main MCU timeline. However, the universe has expanded over the years to include an expensive multiverse. A multiverse that includes both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s live-action versions of the character. All three live-action Spider-Men teamed up on the big screen in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’ll be exciting to see where Spider-Man pops up next in the MCU. For now, it looks like Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be holding us over til then.

A majority of Spider-Man’s adventures, both live-action and animated, are currently streaming on Disney+. This also includes Tom Hardy’s first Venom film. Alongside his own films and this new statue from Iron Studios, Venom also recently appeared as the main villain in the video Spider-Man 2, which is available now exclusively on PS5. As for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, it still doesn't have a release date for Disney+ yet. However, that will hopefully become more clear by the end of the weekend at D23.