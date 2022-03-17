I was lucky enough to cover Mother’s Little Helpers when it made its SXSW debut back in 2019. Watching the film, you can sense that Kestrin Pantera runs a special set, one brimming with warmth and good vibes that encourages creativity. Then I met Pantera and her ensemble, and those suspicions were confirmed. When her next feature, Pretty Problems, popped up on the SXSW 2022 line-up, it was an instant top priority. And now, sure enough, between the film itself and our interview, Pantera continues to prove she’s a skilled director and also an ideal leader.

Pretty Problems stars producer Britt Rentschler and writer-producer Michael Tennant as Lindsey and Jack. Things haven’t quite panned out as they’d hoped and now they’re stuck in an unfulfilling routine, distant from their original goals and dreams. When they’re suddenly invited to a lavish estate owned by complete strangers, they opt to take the plunge and take them up on the offer. A weekend of wild behavior and no limits with the “haves” challenges Lindsey and Jack to reconsider what they really want — including each other.

With Pretty Problems celebrating its world premiere at SXSW 2022, Pantera and star Vanessa Chester took a moment to chat about their experience making the movie. It all began with a dream-like email that landed in Pantera’s inbox. Here's what she said when asked how she scored the opportunity to direct Pretty Problems:

“The answer to that is that Britt Rentschler is a witch. She emailed me cold, out of the blue and wrote this perfectly phrased email that was essentially, ‘We have this hilarious script. It shoots on this billionaire compound. A lot of the cast is secured and it’s fully financed. Would you like to take a look?’ And I was like, ‘How do you say no to that?’”

Rentschler told Pantera that she saw Mother’s Little Helpers and was hoping to “get similar performances out of herself and her friends.” And ultimately, Rentschler got her wish. How exactly does Pantera encourage such raw and fearless work from her cast? Chester offered some insight into Pantera’s invaluable influence on set:

“Her energy is so grounding and it’s so comfortable to be around her and work with her. And I think that the thing that is the most important when you’re on set, especially as an actor, is an environment where you feel like communication is accepted and freely flows. And the thing that was so awesome about working with Kestrin was how open and receptive she was to advice, to playing around and just the whole process of collaborating. And it was just something that you could see trickle down through every single person on the set."

It’s abundantly clear that Pantera very much knows what she’s doing while filming, but sometimes that means handing the reins over to her cast and letting them go, well, “completely bonkers” as she put it:

“We would shoot it as written, because we got an amazing script, and then people would slowly let their insane ideas seep into it and then it would morph by the end. Usually they would just nail the first take as written and then I would be like, ‘Alright, let’s start riffing!’ Actors are often smarter than me. They’re better at their character than I am at their character. They’ve certainly thought about it more than I ever have, so there’s so much to receive from an actor’s contribution, so I just hire the smartest, weirdest people and then get it as written and then just let them go completely bonkers.”

Pantera’s willingness to let her cast play serves the film quite well, but Chester also highlighted the importance of Pantera’s ability to make everyone feel as though they’re very taken care of. Turns out, that combination helped Chester redefine how she felt about having fun with the material she's working with:

“It’s one of those things where I jumped on set and I felt so supported. Whenever we try out for something as an actor, they’re like, ‘Have fun. Play with it!’ And it’s like, ‘What are you talking about? This is my job. I care about this. Let’s take it seriously.’ And this is one of the first projects where I knew what I was doing, but that wasn’t work. That was all fun. I stepped into a new situation and felt like I was just late and everyone was expecting me because it was that welcoming.”

While Pantera was busy ensuring her cast felt supported, she had someone watching her back, too. In fact, it was Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts who receives a special thanks in the end credits of the film. Pantera explained how his expertise and experience didn’t just come in handy on Pretty Problems, but throughout her career:

“When I first moved to Los Angeles and he had this company Waverly Films, they would shoot a lot of music videos and commercials. And when I was an actor when I first came out here, I learned a lot of my directing skills and editing from just hanging out on their sets and being a part of The Wallflowers video that he was directing and watching how they could comp stuff. He was kind enough to give me feedback and notes on this movie, and I feel really grateful to have him as a mentor and supporter and friend and colleague.”

Eager to hear more from Pantera and Chester on Pretty Problems? There’s loads more from where this came from! Be sure to catch our full SXSW 2022 chat in the video at the top of this article.

