This summer is shaping up to be an exciting time for the Spider-Verse, and it looks like it just got a little more promising. As fans eagerly await the highly anticipated release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse this week, Variety reports that producer Amy Pascal is teasing that a live-action Miles Morales movie is currently in development.

“You’ll see all of it,” Pascal said. “It’s all happening.” No additional details on the project have been revealed yet, but given the current writer’s strike from the WGA, development is likely at a standstill for the time being. With the character’s popularity skyrocketing to an all-time high, a live-action film only makes sense, especially as Sony continues to expand on the Spider-Man brand with additional spin-offs, such as Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web, slated for release within the following year.

Miles Morales first received his cinematic introduction with the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018. However, the character has additionally been teased throughout various live-action films, such as Spider-Man: Homecoming, which featured the appearance of Donald Glover as Aaron Davis, Miles Morales’ uncle who eventually becomes The Prowler. While a live-action film centering on the character may still be a while away, there’s still plenty to look forward to as the animated Spider-Verse franchise continues with its latest film, which swings into theaters later this week.

A Fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man Movie Is Still on the Table

Additionally, Pascal also gave an update about Tom Holland’s fourth MCU Spider-Man film, which she says is still in development, but any further progress has been put to a halt as a result of the writer’s strike as well. However, there are still plenty of projects on the way as the Spider-Verse trilogy will continue next year with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which serves as a direct continuation of where the next film leaves off. Of course, with an established multi-verse of Spider-Man variants, this is only the beginning of the franchise’s dive into animation, as producer Avi Arad told Variety that an animated spin-off Spider-Woman film is also in development and will be arriving “sooner than you expect.” No additional details on what to expect from the movie, but with so many exciting projects in the works, it appears there’s no greater time to be a Spider-Man fan.

With tickets now on sale, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming animated film below.