Spider-Man Funko Pop! collectors will soon be able to add Mary Jane Watson to their collection. Funko has unveiled a new Pop! figure of Mary Jane, which recreates her first comic book appearance from The Amazing Spider-Man #42 by writer Stan Lee and artist John Romita Sr. The figure is approximately 3 and 3/4-inches tall, and features Mary Jane wearing a black shirt and purple pants. It also has speech bubble that says "Face it, Tiger... you just hit the jackpot!" The figure is scheduled to be released in August.

Before issue #42, Mary Jane was mentioned many times by Aunt May as someone she wanted to set Peter Parker up with on a date. However, Peter was not interested in going on a blind date with her. At the end of The Amazing Spider-Man #42, Peter finally met Mary Jane when he opened a door, and she greeted him with the classic line. The scene was later recreated in Spider-Man: The Animated Series, where Mary Jane was voiced by Sara Ballantine and in The Spectacular Spider-Man, where she was voiced by Vanessa Marshall.

Mary Jane would go on to be Peter Parker's primary love interest in the comic books. Peter and Mary Jane would later get married in 1987. However, this was later retconned in the controversial 2007-2008 storyline "One More Day." Kirsten Dunst played Mary Jane in director Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, which starred Tobey Maguire. The first film featured the now iconic kiss between Spider-Man and Mary Jane, where Spidey was hanging upside down from a web. Although she didn't appear in The Amazing Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield, Shaliene Woodley was cast as the character for the second movie. However, her appearance was cut from the film. In 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the Mary Jane who was married to Chris Pine's version of Peter Parker was voiced by Zoë Kravitz; however, the version of Mary Jane who is married to Jake Johnson's Peter B. Parker appeared in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, voiced by Melissa Sturm.

Image via Marvel Comics

RELATED: Spider-Man Swings Into Action With New 'Civil War' Build-a-Scene Funko Pop

The Future of the Spider-Man Franchise

While Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was just recently released in theaters, fans won't have to wait long to see the sequel. The third film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is scheduled to be released on March 29, 2024. A fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland and set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is also currently in development. However, a release date for the fourth MCU Spider-Man film has not yet been announced.

The Mary Jane Funko Pop! figure is now available to preorder on Entertainment Earth. It is scheduled to be released in August. In the meantime, check out the figure below: