Marvel Studios has its own way of doing things when it comes to introducing new characters in the MCU. Recently, Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel was introduced as a mutant as opposed to the character’s comic book Inhuman origins, Tony Stark in the MCU was the biological child of Howard and Maria Stark while in the comic he’s an adopted son. Thor, Hela, and Captain America have all also had their origin stories changed. Another such hero is Spider-Man. When Tom Holland was introduced in Captain America: Civil War, his iconic spider bite plot line was left on the sidelines, for fans to fill in the blanks. In an interview with Sean O'Connell for his new Spider-Man book With Great Power, Civil War scribe Christopher Markus and Spider-Man franchise director Jon Watts spoke about leaving the incident out.

The decision to leave out Peter’s spider bite origin in a fresh start for the character made sense as fans had seen both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of the web-slinger go through the ordeal. So, when MCU Spider-Man was discovered by Tony Stark he already had his powers. Speaking about the origins of Peter’s powers Marcus revealed, "I mean, God knows there would have to be something not unlike that, probably… But no, I wouldn't say… I mean, I think he was bitten by a radioactive spider on a field trip.". Further revealing, “We never talked about that either, but I think that's what happened."

Though the origins of Peter’s powers were never addressed the character was well-received by fans, and it spun his own standalone franchise. Watt’s came on board and gave us three magnificent films that safely can be called the best out of all live-action Spider-Man movies. Speaking of the experience Watt’s said, "It was just so nice to skip past it and just deal with more with the repercussions… and just explore it from the perspective of someone else finding out about it and having a lot of questions." However, come Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the director brought the three generations of web-slingers together, the origins of Peter’s powers were indeed addressed in passing when he’s Facetiming with MJ. It was indeed a spider bite and everything else is left for the viewer’s imagination.

After the events of No Way Home, the studio announced a new Spider-Man franchise to give the friendly neighborhood vigilante a fresh start. The studio has also announced Spider-Man: Freshman Year, an animated project, where fans will meet characters like Norman Osborn replacing Tony Stark’s plotline in the MCU. While the series isn't a direct prequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, instead it simply exists in the same multiverse.

You can check out the No Way Home trailer below: