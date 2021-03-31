Insomniac Games has released a new update for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, bringing not only some gameplay fixes but a fresh new outfit to welcome the spring. And if you're one of the lucky ones and own a PS5, you even get a cool new addition that could change video games going forward. The update announcement was made via Twitter by Insomniac Games, explaining that players will be able to add the 20th (!) suit to their already vast collection of great Spider-Man suits that they don't use because they only ever use their favorite (mine is the Into the Spider-Verse suit).

This one is called the Advanced Tech Suit, and it is all about sleek armor plates. What's really interesting about the new update, however, it's that the PS5 version of the game will add something called "realistic muscle deformation" to the Classic, Great Responsibility, Winter, Uptown Pride and Advanced Tech suits.

Image via Insomniac Games

You may wonder, what's realistic muscle deformation and why do I want Miles to get that? Well, funny you should ask, because many people on Twitter did, and Josh DiCarlo, Lead Character Technical Director at Insomniac, explained what that means. In essence, realistic muscle deformation allows the game designers to simulate Miles "inside-out" to make it more like a CGI character in a film rather than a puppet on strings like in a video game. As DiCarlo explains, "Every deformation that you see on the surface of the costume is the result of muscle and cloth simulation," so you are probably going to see Miles suffer each time you let him get beat by villains.

The concept of video games using the same technology to animate their characters that are normally used in movies may be a small step in a bigger, groundbreaking future for video games. How exactly does this look in-game? How extensively will it be used in the future? We don't know yet, but it's an exciting prospect for the new generation of gaming consoles.

Likewise, it's genuinely great to see the way Insomniac Games has handled the post-release of Miles Morales. Even if it's just adding new suits when the PS5 came out, these little details do a lot for fans. And if you want to see the Advanced Tech Suit in action, check out the tweet below!

