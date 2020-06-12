‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ Is a Smaller, Standalone Title, Not a Full Sequel [Updated]

Update: Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier clarifies that contrary to a Sony executive’s comments, a source tells him that Spider-Man: Miles Morales is not an expansion nor a complete sequel. It’s a standalone title similar to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, so expect new content, but a smaller scope than a full-fledged Spider-Man sequel. Our original story follows Schreier’s tweet below:

NEWS: Spider-Man Miles Morales is *not* an expansion or enhancement or remaster, despite a Sony executive’s comments this morning, a source tells Bloomberg News. Nor is it Spider-Man 2. It is a brand-new, standalone game similar in scope to Uncharted Lost Legacy. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 12, 2020

Yesterday, Sony dazzled fans with titles that will arrive on their new console, PlayStation 5. Among the most highly-anticipated titles was Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The original Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 was one of the most acclaimed and best-selling titles for PS4, not to mention an exclusive, so the suggestion that its sequel would star Miles Morales, who was introduced in Spider-Man, but was not playable as Spider-Man (there were a few stealth missions as Miles), was met with celebration and excitement. But not so fast.

Sony has now clarified that Spider-Man: Miles Morales is “an expansion and an enhancement” to the 2018 video game. The Telegraph [via VGC] reports, “There’s a substantial Miles Morales component – which is the expansion element – but also within the game as well there’s been major enhancements to the game and the game engine, obviously deploying some of the major PlayStation 5 technology and features,” explaining that the Morales part is “more akin to an expansion bolted on to an upgraded version of the original title.”

That’s pretty disappointing, especially when you consider that the PS5 will probably retail for at least $400 or $500, so to tease people with the hint of a new game only to show that it’s an expansion is a bit deflating. Granted, we don’t know how long the expansion will be or what other “upgrades” the new Spider-Man game will have, but it’s certainly not the entirely new game that Sony was selling yesterday (or at least, selling through omission of pertinent facts that would have clarified the game’s nature).

On the one hand, Spider-Man is one of the best games for PS4, and if I had to own a PS5 on launch day, then I’d probably pick it up and enjoy the bonus Miles Morales content. But that’s only if I’ve already made up my mind to buy a PS5; as a holiday title convincing me I need to own a PlayStation 5, Spider-Man: Miles Morales now looks like a bit of a stretch.