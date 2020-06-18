‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ Trailer: Go Behind the Scenes of Sony’s Standalone

When Sony and Insomniac Games unveiled the first teaser trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, fans of the comic book character were understandably excited. Except it wasn’t super clear just what this game was going to be. Was it a full-on sequel? A DLC? Well, turns out that the subtitled game is going to be a standalone, somewhere between a DLC and a full-on sequel. That’s still a bit confusing, and a new trailer for the title doesn’t really clarify things much.

However, Insomniac Games’ Brian Horton, the creative director on the game, and senior animator for the game’s hero character James Ham talked more about the standalone story. We learned that Miles’ movement, combat, and web-swinging was designed more or less from the ground up, giving the character a unique and distinct look compared to that of Peter Parker. There’s not much more to see in this trailer — most of the footage of Miles himself comes from his scenes in the previous game — but they do confirm that it will be a PS5 launch title arriving Holiday 2020, and that it’ll take advantage of the new system’s tech, like haptic feedback in the controller, and the like. It’s not much, but it’s just the beginning as Horton and Ham also promised much more to come.

Check out the behind-the-scenes trailer / video here: