Spider-Man: No Way Home was a major cinematic achievement, bringing together three generations of web crawlers to create a wonderful viewing experience for longtime fans. The iconic character has been played by many actors going back to the late '70s when Nicholas Hammond played the character in the live-action TV series The Amazing Spider-Man.

However, the 21st century delivered what are arguably the best-known versions of Spider-Man, with numerous movies hitting the big screen and becoming major box office and critical successes. Contrary to what some might believe, Spider-Man is a challenging role. It requires a charming, funny, and talented actor who can pull off both the nerdy everyman Peter Parker and the suited-up superhero. And while every Spider-Man has its share of fans, some have been better received by critics and fans.

6 Chris Pine

Debut: 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

It's surprisingly difficult to rank the Spider-Verse actors on separate terms, considering how the point of that movie is that there are multiple Spider-Men across different universes. For the sake of simplicity, it's best to focus only on the main character and the movie's two versions of the original Spider-Man.

Fresh out of Star Trek, Chris Pine is about as basic as a Spider-Man role can get, but that's the point. He's this movie's quintessential take on the wall-crawler. He briefly displays the basic but sincere hero, with homages to the iconic kiss in Spider-Man (2002), stopping the train in Spider-Man 2 (2004), and his infamous bad-boy attitude in Spider-Man 3 (2007). Yet, this hero meets an untimely end after coming in contact with Miles Morales. Though his appearance is short-lived, he displays a warmth that suggests Pine should get another shot as the web-slinger, either in voice or live-action form.

5 Jake Johnson

Debut: 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Film Release Date 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' 2018 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' 2023

Jake Johnson's Spider-Man is about as unheroic as Spider-Man can get. If Chris Pine was the traditional superhero, then Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker is the polar opposite. Here, he's a broken man going through family tragedy, divorce, and failed business escapades. Though he lost his way, Peter B. Parker rediscovers the meaning of both life and the Spider-Man title thanks to his lovely tutor-student relationship with Miles Morales.

Jake Johnson, often a comedic actor, is an inspired choice to play an action role. But despite being quite the unconventional superhero, he adds a lot of quirks and inspiration into his vocal performance of the character. Johnson's voice work prevents this version of Spider-Man from becoming a worst-case scenario situation; instead, he keeps the character grounded in something sympathetic and resonant. Things get better for him in the sequel, and Peter even has a daughter, Mayday. Once again, Johnson's performance evolves, beautifully capturing this new side to Peter's journey while maintaining the character's essence.

4 Shameik Moore

Debut: 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Film Release Date 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' 2018 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' 2023

Shameik Moore is the first actor to portray the role of a Spider-Man who isn't Peter Parker. Instead, Moore portrays the fan-favorite main character of Spider-Verse, Miles Morales. He's also the first Afro-Latino Spider-Man to grace the big screen, providing a welcome breath of fresh air from the often-rehashed Spider-Man origin story. Moore embodies youthful energy as Miles, an enthusiastic eagerness that even Holland couldn't capture.

Miles is fumbling through life trying to deal with the hardships of family, education, and owning his artistic spirit. Then, the Spidey powers come in and start to complicate his life even further, and before he knows it, he's clinging to walls and is now hyper-aware of his surroundings. The sequel challenges his beliefs, but Miles remains committed to them, even in the face of multiple Spider-enemies. Moore plays the most lovable and enjoyable Spider-Man thus far without sacrificing an inch of the character's depth or complexity. Whoever plays the role in live-action will have huge shoes to fill.

3 Andrew Garfield

Debut: 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2014)

Film Release Date 'The Amazing Spider-Man' 2012 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' 2014 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' 2021

It's incredible and outright silly to think that Andrew Garfield was once considered the weakest live-action Spider-Man. Yes, his movies were not the best, but they were far from awful. His chemistry with Emma Stone remains unmatched, to the point where they might be the best superhero couple ever. Garfield also brought something unique to the role; while others usually focus on the nerdy side, the British actor embraced Peter's unlikely coolness. He understood that Peter is cool; he's just not aware of it, which arguably makes him even cooler.

It also helps that Andrew Garfield is probably the best actor to have worn the arachnid suit—he's a two-time Oscar nominee with a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, and a Tony under his belt, for crying out loud! His emotional scenes with Stone and Sally Field boast the strongest acting moments in Spidey's live-action canon. Alas, lukewarm box office returns and a mixed critical reception contributed to his series' downfall. His long-awaited return in Spider-Man: No Way Home finally gave his take on the role much-needed redemption, to the point where fans are now clamoring for Garfield's return to Spider-Man.

2 Tom Holland

Debut: 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Film Release Date 'Captain America: Civil War' 2016 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' 2017 'Avengers: Infinity War' 2018 'Avengers: Endgame' 2019 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' 2019 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' 2021

Of the trio of live-action Spider-Man actors, Tom Holland has reached a commercial status that neither of the others did. Younger and brimming with energy, Holland plays Spider-Man with the gusto of a true fan. If Tobey Maguire was the more mature Spider-Man and Garfield was the one trying to appeal to the cool kids, Holland portrays the childlike innocence of Spider-Man seamlessly. With his quick wit and one-liners that are endemic to Peter Parker, it's easy to see how Holland's Spider-Man became so successful.

As of No Way Home, Tom Holland now has six on-screen Spider-Man credits under his belt, more than Maguire and Garfield. During those six films, Holland crafted an entirely new vision of Spider-Man that revolutionized the character and affected Spider-Man media as a whole. And while his characterization often got weighed down by the world-building responsibilities of the MCU, Holland always maintained the same youthful enthusiasm he brought to his very first appearance. The future for Tom Holland's Spider-Man remains unclear, although chances are he'll be back for another film—or even another trilogy. However, even if he wasn't, his legacy with the character is all but ensured.

1 Tobey Maguire

Debut: 'Spider-Man' (2002)

Film Release Date 'Spider-Man' 2002 'Spider-Man 2' 2004 'Spider-Man 3' 2007 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' 2021

It's impossible to deny the sheer soul and heart Tobey Maguire put into this role. If Holland's Peter Parker felt more in line with the comics, then Maguire's Spidey was like watching a live-action cartoon. This is a Spider-Man anyone can fully entrust and look up to, a dependable hero full of heart and silliness. As Christopher Reeve and Michael Keaton did with Superman and Batman decades before, Maguire's performance did considerable work to dignify Spider-Man, becoming inherently tied to it. The actor and director Sam Raimi understood Spider-Man through and through, recognizing the character as not just a legendary pop culture icon but as a collective part of our soul.

Maguire played the character with incredible muster, going from the intense internal struggles of the first Spider-Man to dancing on the street in the much-misunderstood third film. This is a Peter Parker whom fans saw grow and change, learning self-acceptance and responsibility, and ultimately deciding what's most important to him in life. This is easily the best-written Spidey in cinema, let alone the best performance. Some would even argue that Tobey Maguire is the ultimate Spider-Man, and suffice it to say, it's easy to see why.

