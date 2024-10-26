Since he first appeared in August 1962, Spider-Man has been through many adventures and met a plethora of characters, both bad and good. For the most part, the Spider-Man films over the years have done a great job adapting the iconic hero's mythos to film, and there have been times in which the films have executed a character better than their first appearance in the source material.

The original adaptions of comic book characters can often age poorly or be a far cry from what the character has evolved into. Thus, many films have improved upon these characters and made them better than what they originally set out ot be in the comic books. Sometimes, they benefit from a great storyline, characterization changes, or simply a great performance from an actor. No matter the reason, these Spider-Man movie characters are far better than their comic-book counterparts.

10 Captain George Stacy

Played by Denis Leary

People love The Amazing Spider-Man franchise for bringing the Stacy family into the films and doing them right (looking at you, Spider-Man 3). In the comic books, Captain George Stacy (Denis Leary) is depicted as more frail and less capable than the Denis Leary iteration of the character. While the comic Captain Stacy is still quite mentally capable, The Amazing Spider-Man version has the best of both worlds.

The comic book Captain Stacy is also a bit more neutral on the topic of Spider-Man, whereas the film version is very opinionated on the wall-crawler. Stacy's open stance against Spider-Man makes for some awesome conflict in both Peter's personal life and his life as Spider-Man, which makes the doomed police captain a very interesting character.

9 Aaron Davis/The Prowler

Played by Mahershala Ali

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse took over the entire planet when it was released in 2018, and for very good reason. One of the best-written characters in the film is Aaron Davis (Mahershala Ali), aka the Prowler, the uncle of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore). He was a very compelling antagonist, and the reveal to Miles that he's the Prowler is a chilling moment. In the end, Prowler came through and did the right thing by not killing his nephew at the end of the second act, ultimately leading to his demise.

In the comics, Aaron was far more of a villain who didn't turn around at the end of his life. His gear is much like the Shocker's, and when it accidentally gets zapped by Miles' venom powers, they blow up, killing Aaron in the blast, not before he gets to tell Miles, "You're just like me." It sets a much darker tone for the young hero's journey in the comics and makes Aaron a much worse person and uncle than in the film.

8 Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099

Played by Oscar Isaac

First introduced in the '90s, Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) took the comics space by storm. With the same appeal as DC's Batman Beyond, Spider-Man 2099 takes place in the future and introduces a whole new Spider-Man for this unique new era. This Spider-Man of the future is certainly a product of the '90s, for better and worse. Spider-Man 2099 was originally a bit more comedic than he is in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, where he's a bit more broody. There's nothing wrong with the comedy, but the characterization of the hero in the movies feels a bit more fitting to the essence of his character.

While the personalities of the comic and movie versions of the characters are very similar, the motivation behind Spider-Man 2099's actions in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are a lot more compelling. The futuristic hero has always been a bit of a broken man, but the origin established for him in the sequel film makes his brooding demeanor a lot more understandable. Turning Spider-Man 2099 into a badass Spider-Man antagonist fits his personality very well, too, because it sets him apart from the other Spider-People.

7 Flint Marko/Sandman

Played by Thomas Haden Church

One of the best characters in Spider-Man 3 is the de-facto main villain, Sandman (Thomas Haden Church). Many wish the film had cut down on other places and kept Sandman as the primary antagonist. Compared to his very first appearance in the comics, the sandy guy in Spider-Man 3 is far more engaging, thanks to the motivation given behind his actions. Sandman's sick daughter makes his apparent need for cash more understandable than his original comic motivation, which included his life of crime beginning with him getting kicked off of his high school football team.

The third outing from the Tobey Maguire trilogy makes Flint Marko feel far more human and down-to-earth rather than an angry guy who turned to a life of crime after some bad luck. This is something that often occurs when films adapt from the source material, as many times, characters can feel a bit shallow during their first introduction in the early days of comics.

6 Miles Morales/Spider-Man

Played by Shameik Moore