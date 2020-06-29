Spider-Man’s Movie Villains, Ranked According to Bodacity

Spider-Man 2, considered by many important critics such as myself to be one of the best superhero movies ever made, released in theaters 16 years ago today. The early 2000s hype train that was the Spider-Man film franchise was in full swing at that point, and it did not diminish three years later when Spider-Man 3 hit theaters and concluded the trilogy, earning nearly $1 billion in ticket sales despite being an incredibly stupid movie.

Since Spider-Man 2’s release in June of 2004, the franchise has seen 5 movies and two full-fledged reboots, which is nuts when you think about it. In that time, we’ve seen enough Spider-Man villains on the big screen to field a two-on-two volleyball tournament. To celebrate the anniversary of the wall-crawler’s best live-action outing, I’ve ranked every single live-action Spider-Man movie villain from lamest to most bodacious.