The Spider-Man film franchise is one of the biggest and most reliably successful in the entertainment business. Being one of the most popular and enduring superheroes of all time, there's no question why so much money and effort gets placed into Spidey's media each year. Like most other high-budget superhero movies, pretty much every Spider-Man project comes with some incredible action.

Each of the Spider-Man movies is packed with some incredible action, some being the best in the genre. It's safe to say that there's not a Spider-Man film that could be considered weak when it comes to larger-than-life action sequences. Alas, there are undoubtedly some Spider-Man films that simply excel in the action department better than others, featuring the best and most thrillingly creative use of the wall-crawler's famous abilities.

10 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

Directed by Jon Watts

Spider-Man's first solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe features some amazing and high-flying action sequences, thanks to the film's villain, The Vulture, The Vulture (Michael Keaton). Unlike the other Spider-Man films out there, Spider-Man: Homecoming is a lot more focused on the high school life of Peter Parker (Tom Holland), making the action less focused on than others.

While the action in Homecoming is still wonderful, it just doesn't stack up as well against the other Spider-Man films out there, given its priorities lay more so in Peter Parker's persona life as the newest part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. But one can't count Spider-Man: Homecoming out, especially not with that third act final action sequence, which proved the MCU's wall-crawler was on his way to achieving great things.

9 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012)

Directed by Marc Webb

Much like Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Amazing Spider-Man's priorities don't lie in action, as the film is known for having a slower first and second act than others. The intention behind recreating the origin in The Amazing Spider-Man was to slow down and take more time with Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) before the bite, Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen), and the blossoming romance with Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) before jumping straight into the typical Spider-Man action everyone is accustomed to.

The Amazing Spider-Man is far more character-based than other Spider-Man films, allowing Andrew Garfield to flex his acting muscles and prove his chemistry with Stone, Sheen, and the ever-reliable Sally Field. But, the multiple action sequences that spring into the film in the final act and a half are thrilling. The Amazing Spider-Man is also the only film to feature a fight scene in the halls of Peter's school, which is absolutely rad.

8 'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Directed by Sam Raimi

With Spider-Man 3 being the third installment in the explosively popular Sam Raimi Spider-Man franchise, the intention was always to go bigger and better. While the story may have suffered from such, the action sequences most certainly did not. Indeed, most action in Spider-Man 3 is far bigger and grander than in the past two films.

Whether it be the intense fight scene between Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) in the depths of New York's subway system or Spider-Man dashing through the skies to catch Gwen Stacy (Bryce Dallas Howard) before hitting the pavement, the action of Spider-Man 3 is thrilling. It's a fortune because Spider-Man is at his worst in this movie, but at least fans have the action to look forward to.

7 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

Directed by Jon Watts

If there's a complaint that Spider-Man: Far From Home receives, it's that it feels like less of a Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel and more of an Avengers: Endgame sequel. It's not ideal, but this approach does a lot to help the film's action. Being a bit less character-focused than Spider-Man: Homecoming means that Jon Watts had a bit more space to fit some more action into the film.

Not to mention, the action in Far From Home feels much grander than other films, given the fact that it's the first Spidey adventure to take place overseas, with all of its action scenes happening all over Europe. Whether he's facing off with one of the many Elemental monsters he fights or the master of visually stunning illusions, Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), Spidey's action in Spider-Man: Far From Home is top-tier.

6 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Directed by Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti & Rodney Rothman

If there's a film that blew audiences away and became a groundbreaking project for superhero films and even animated films as a whole, it is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The storytelling and visuals were monumental, including the film's breathtaking action sequences.

The action in Into the Spider-Verse is certainly enhanced by the beautiful and distinctive visuals, but the setpieces are also thrilling and enjoyable all on their own. Huge standouts are the sequences in which the Prowler (Mahershala Ali) chases Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) through the subway and then, later, to New York. The scene in which the Spider-People are ambushed at Aunt May's (Lily Tomlin) house, destroying the home in the process, is also a ton of fun. Into the Spider-Verse is among the most rewatchable animated movies of the 2010s, and the action plays a huge role in that.

5 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Directed by Jon Watts

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the most financially successful Spidey movie to date and a huge driving force in getting people back into movie theaters post-COVID. It delivered more than just an excuse to get back into those theater seats; in fact, the film also produced some action sequences that are unlike any Spidey has been part of in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

No Way Home did the seemingly impossible and brought villains and Spideys of past Spider-Man franchises together, giving them a chance to show what they're made of on-screen unlike ever before. Fan favorites include the likes of Spider-Man teaming up with Sandman to fight a reborn Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) making his comeback in Act One. But the action scene that audiences will never forget is getting to see the three iconic live-action Spider-Men team up for the very first time on screen.

4 'Spider-Man' (2002)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Spider-Man's first live-action theatrical debut was a huge mark in film history. Not only was it a great introduction to the web-slinger in film, but it also set a new standard for superhero action on the big screen. The film defined how Spider-Man could move and fight in live-action, cementing him as one of the most popular superhero film characters and the undeniable star of Marvel Comics.

With the sole antagonist of the film being the menacing and brutal Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), the fight scenes in Spider-Man were not only thrilling but even brutal at times. The most iconic comes in the third act when Green Goblin throws Spider-Man into an abandoned building. What comes after may very well be the most brutal fight in any Spider-Man film, elevated by an intense performance from Willem Dafoe. It's hard-hitting and bone-crunching, and Spider-Man still hasn't received a beating like that.

3 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers & Justin K. Thompson

As if Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse didn't redefine and shake the ground beneath the film space enough as it is, the film's sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, upped the ante. It became easily one of the best and most visually inventive superhero films to date. Much like the film's predecessor, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's beautiful visuals and higher stakes blessed audiences with some incredible action.

If stopping a Super Collider in the first film didn't seem big enough, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse treated fans with an incredible sequence where Miles must fight and run from the entire Spider-Society. The one-versus-hundreds trope has seldom been better executed than it is in this remarkable movie. To make things even better, the film's villain, The Spot (Jason Schwartzman), and his portal-opening abilities make for some visually unique fights.

2 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' (2014)

Directed by Marc Webb