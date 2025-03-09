Spider-Man is one of the most popular fictional characters on the planet and perhaps the most recognizable superhero in the West. Thus, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Studios have gone to great lengths to make his film outings astounding. This effort has created amazing movies and, within them, incredibly memorable fight sequences. Spidey has a badass villain catalog, so going up against them has led to action that is unforgettable.

Whether he's played by Tobey Maguire, two-time Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, or one of the many animated film actors, the Friendly Neighborhood been through some wonderful battles. A great Spider-Man fight can be defined as being entertaining, creative, with high stakes, great choreography, and an emotionally compelling angle. With so many to choose from, it's a difficult topic to rank, but some certainly stand out above the others. This list will rank the best fight scenes in Spider-Man movies, which also rank among the best in the superhero genre.

10 Vs. Green Goblin & Prowler

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The first big fight that takes place in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one for the books. From the very beginning, the Spider-Man (Chris Pine) of Earth 1610B is depicted as what the hero would look like at the peak of his career. So, when Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) stumbles across a fight between him and the Green Goblin (Jorma Taccone) and eventually Prowler (Mahershala Ali), it's incredibly exciting.

Going up against such a gigantic and monstrous Goblin, with the addition of the cunning and skilled Prowler, makes Peter look super proficient as a hero. While he may meet his end at the climax of the fight, he manages to multitask saving Miles, fighting the villains, and attempting to stop the collider from going off. The fight is as exciting as ever and helps define Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as an almost perfect film.