If there's something everyone can say they love about the Spider-Man character, it is that he's a pretty hilarious guy, always quipping to make himself feel less nervous, throw off his enemies, and/or calm those he's saving. Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy—even Spider-Man 2099—and every other Spider-Person all share the same sense of humor. His joking nature is one of the core traits of his character and is a favorite thing about him that many fans love the most.

Some movies in the overarching Spider-Man franchise prioritize humor more than others, though. While the Sam Raimi trilogy finds itself being more serious than the likes of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse franchise, every Spider-Man movie brings his classic humor in one way or another. This list will rank every Spider-Man movie based on how funny they are, considering the titular hero's characterization, the amount and quality of the jokes, and the supporting characters.

10 'Spider-Man' (2002)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

As stated, Sam Raimi's trilogy of Spider-Man films prioritized comedy a lot less than other movies that star the character. In his debut project, Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker is portrayed more as an adult who certainly makes fewer jokes than the average Spider-Man. There's absolutely nothing wrong with this, though, as that kind of humor might feel out of place in this universe.

Raimi still found a way to inject some quips here and there, like in the iconic quote Spidey says when Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) is attacking J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons): "Hey kiddo, let mom and dad talk for a little, will ya?" So, this Peter definitely isn't some straight-faced hero that can't find the light in any situation; he just makes jokes far less often.