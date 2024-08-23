It's almost always a good time to be a Spider-Man fan, unless it's the end of August 2024. All the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man movies, Spider-Man 1, 2, and 3, will be leaving Netflix on August 31, as well as Andrew Garfield's web-headed adventures, The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2. Sam Raimi directed all three of the original Spider-Man films before going on to make his MCU debut several years ago with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Meanwhile, Marc Webb helmed both of The Amazing Spider-Man movies before helming Gifted in 2017, the Tom Flynn-written drama starring Chris Evans and Mckenna Grace. His most famous work came in 2009 when he directed 500 Days of Summer, the quirky comedy starring Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

It's been a big year in general for Spider-Man fans who got to see all eight live-action movies be re-released in theaters in honor of Columbia Pictures celebrating its 100-year anniversary. This was a treat for many younger Spider-Man fans who never had the chance to see the Maguire and Raimi Spider-Man films of the 2000s on the big screen, and even for some fans who just recently got into superhero movies. Maguire's classic Spider-Man movies brought in the most impressive haul at the box office, with the team-up film No Way Home also collecting a serviceable haul. However, the Tom Holland-led solo films along with The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2 failed to reach the same re-release box office highs as Spider-Man 2.

There has been no official announcement from Marvel or Sony regarding Spider-Man 4, but both Kevin Feige and star Tom Holland have mentioned the movie in interviews past. Feige recently revealed that himself and Amy Pascal were expecting the writers to deliver them a script "soon." Holland also said he owes his life and everything he has to Spider-Man, and that as long as the powers that be are willing to bring him back, he'll always be willing to do more. Fans can only hope that Spider-Man will swing back into theaters sooner rather than later.

Spider-Man 1, 2, and 3, along with The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2 will leave Netflix on August 31. Stay tuned to Collider for future Spider-Man updates and stream what many feel is the best Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man 2, now on Netflix.

