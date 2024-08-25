The Spider-Man multiverse is Sony Pictures' highest-grossing franchise to date. They are responsible for a nearly $9 billion total gross from the Spidey movies alone, accumulating millions more than many Marvel movies combined. It started in the early 2000s when comic book films began to grow in popularity, and the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker, and his web-slinging alter ego swung his way into the hearts of fans dotted all across the globe. What followed was an ever-expanding multi-billion dollar franchise with one of the most beloved superheroes ever created at the forefront of it all.

In the twenty-three years since Spider-Man made his live-action debut, the arachnid superhero has provided some of the most beloved features of the genre. From Sam Raimi's original 2000s trilogy to the 2012-2014 Amazing Spider-Man duo, Tom Holland's Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut, and the ongoing exploration of the animated Spider-Verse, they've all had a hand in making this character's movie adaptations some of the most financially successful superhero movies ever made. But as of 2024, with ten movies in and one of the biggest movie franchises in the world, which one is the best of them all?

10 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Worldwide Box Office: $375,464,627

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

It was evident from the get-go just how uniquely styled this new Spider-Man adventure would be. Piquing interest almost immediately, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse brought an intriguing new level of excitement scarcely felt by Spidey fans. It was new and original in the world of big-screen stories, and the prospect of a new web-swinging origin story had fans anticipating its release from very early on.

That anticipation it instilled in fans continued into awe as more and more flocked to see the latest adventure, greatly impacting its box office gross. While it may be the lowest-grossing of all ten Spider-Man features, in no way does that make it any less of a success. Arguably, it has become one of the most beloved and, undeniably, one of the highest-rated by fans and critics alike with near-100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

9 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

Worldwide Box Office: $681,222,435

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Following in the success of its predecessor five years earlier, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse left audiences in awe with more fantastic worldbuilding and its unique comic book-styled animation technique. Critically acclaimed, it is the second highest-rated Spider-Man movie on Rotten Tomatoes, falling just behind its successor at 95%.

Commercially, Across the Spider-Verse dominated the box office, almost doubling the gross of Into the Spider-Verse and shattering multiple records along the way. It became Sony Pictures Animation's most commercially successful feature to date, the highest-grossing film of the year in the United States, and 2023's sixth-highest-grossing movie of the year. It remains an incredible sequel, and the highly anticipated release of the trilogy's third and final installment, Beyond the Spider-Verse, will undoubtedly impress just the same.

8 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' (2014)

Worldwide Box Office: $709,672,746

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The Spider-Man features that deserved way better than they got are The Amazing Spider-Man duo. A universal conversation topic between fans begs the question of who someone's favorite Spidey is, and Andrew Garfield's portrayal is often underappreciated. His movies didn't get enough love despite him being the most comic-accurate of the three for many fans.

Despite being the lowest-rated of all ten movies on multiple platforms, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is nowhere near as unsuccessful as some critics make it out to be. The second and final installment in Andrew Garfield's duo grossed over three times its widely estimated budget of $200-$293 million. So, while it's not the most financially successful Spider-Man movie ever made, it's far from a box office failure.

7 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012)

Worldwide Box Office: $758,576,824

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Like its successor, The Amazing Spider-Man is not a bad movie, it just didn't get as much love as it deserved compared to the other Spider-Man features. The first of the two 2010s Spidey adventures is the most financially successful of the pair, albeit only by $50 million, and it remains the overall favorite in the eyes of both audiences and critics, but only just.

Being the start of a new would-be trilogy with one of the most popular superheroes to ever exist, The Amazing Spider-Man stood a good chance of drawing in audiences far and wide to see where the new story would lead, which, of course, helps its total box office gross as people flock to see it. That curiosity turned Andrew Garfield's first film as Spidey into the seventh highest-grossing movie of 2012, falling behind Marvel's highly anticipated team-up, The Avengers.

6 'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

Worldwide Box Office: $795,888,127

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

For many, Spider-Man 2 is the favorite of Tobey Maguire's original trilogy. All iconic and memorable for their own reasons, Spider-Man 1, 2, and 3 hold a special place in fans' hearts, but number 2 often sticks out as the best for many. So, given its status as one of the most loved and rewatchable Spider-Man movies, it may come as a surprise that it's also the lowest-grossing of the Sam Raimi trio.

As with a couple of the previous entries on this list, a lower gross than some in no way makes this 2004 addition to the Spider-Man franchise any less of a successful movie. It contains the on-screen origin story of one of the most well-known and beloved Spider-Man villains, and its plot is one of the most well-remembered because of this. It's also a massive nostalgia trip for those late '90s and early 2000s kids who grew up with Tobey Maguire's Spidey.

5 'Spider-Man' (2002)

Worldwide Box Office: $822,652,858

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Tying in with its successor's nostalgic roots, the first-ever live-action Spider-Man feature from 2002 took the world of superheroes by storm, bringing more fans into the world of Peter Parker and his alter ego and paving the way for an incredible journey to begin, expand, and grow into one of the most beloved movie multiverses to date.

There really is no telling how this universe could have turned out had it not been for the critical and commercial success of its early 2000s origin story. It dominated the box office in its release year to become the highest-grossing superhero film, the sixth highest-grossing movie ever in 2002, and the third most financially successful movie of the year. That's not a bad outcome for a film delayed twenty-five years due to financial production issues.

4 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

Worldwide Box Office: $878,651,127

Image via Sony

Spider-Man: Homecoming welcomed Tom Holland into the Marvel Cinematic Universe following his well-received brief appearance in Captain America: Civil War the year prior. His performance as the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man became increasingly anticipated as the run-up to the latest installment of Spidey movies grew nearer, and fans couldn't wait to see his official welcome into the MCU.

Not only is it one of the top five highest-grossing of the ten Spider-Man features, but it is also one of the top five highest-rated on Rotten Tomatoes by fans and critics alike. Spider-Man: Homecoming begins the beloved adventures with Holland's portrayal of the iconic superhero, and his story has only increased in popularity as his films have progressed. It's where it started for the web slinger's MCU journey and is more than deserving of its commercial success.

3 'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Worldwide Box Office: $895,937,268

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Given its notorious reputation as the most disliked Spider-Man feature, the positioning of Spider-Man 3 may come as a surprise to some fans. The final installment in the Sam Raimi original trilogy has garnered quite mixed feedback over the years. Despite its ongoing meme-ability and the classic Bully Maguire scene that lives rent-free in audiences' minds, the film simply didn't perform as well as some would've liked, thanks to a convoluted plot and poor pacing.

That said, it is the third highest-grossing Spidey movie to date. While the recent reshowing of Spider-Man 3 has helped boost this number, it has always held an impressively high box office gross before the fact. It may not be the all-time favorite for most fans, but the 2007 close-out to the original three will always hold a special place in the hearts of Spidey fans, albeit for some unique reasons.

2 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

Worldwide Box Office: $1,132,937,929