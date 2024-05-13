Spider-Man is one of the most universally loved superheroes of all time. His story has dozens of comic, TV, and film adaptations, and he has only grown in popularity since the character's creation sixty-two years ago. Marvel icon Stan Lee created the friendly neighborhood web-slinger alongside fellow comic artist legend Steve Ditko. But nobody could've imagined how far it would go and just how much Spidey would come to mean to millions of fans all around the world.

Following three animated Spider-Man films between 1977 and 1981, studios began consistently releasing new features on the web-slinger every few years from 2002, and in the twenty-two years since Tobey Maguire first swung onto cinema screens, Spidey now has ten standalone movies across his extensive multiverse. Every single one of these movies has a unique likeness to them. They are action-packed, full of that classic Marvel comedy, and pay homage to one of the franchise's best heroes. While these qualities alone are enough for any fan to sit down for a rewatch, there's something special about them that makes it more than effortless to do so. From where it all began over two decades ago to the most nostalgic MCU film to date, every Spider-Man movie can be rewatched on repeat without audiences getting bored, and they're perfect for a binge-watch for the ultimate Spidey experience.

10 'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Although essentially disliked as a Spider-Man film by fans, the third and final installment to the Sam Raimi trilogy has one specific reason why it could be considered rewatchable. That reason has probably just sprung to the minds of everyone reading this and is, of course, Bully Maguire and the instantly recognizable meme that follows him everywhere he goes.

That instantly recognizable meme has been used endlessly by fans and even the 2018 animated adventure Into the Spider-Verse. It remains one of the most memorable moments of Spider-Man movie history. However, poor pacing and a whole lot of everything at stake mean Spider-Man 3 isn't too high up on the list for many to rewatch. That said, it is performing well for Sony's 100-year re-release, and it's always fun to see the original meme and the comedy it brings to those who watch it.

9 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' (2014)

Directed by Marc Webb

Despite a questionable portrayal of the iconic villain Green Goblin, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was an entertaining follow-on from its predecessor two years prior. It followed Andrew Garfield's Spidey on a mission to stop Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Harry Osborn's Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan) from wreaking havoc through the streets of New York.

The movie has one of the most devastating scenes in a Spider-Man film. Uncle Ben's death has been seen a few times, and every fan knows how the story goes with that classic quote always springing to mind at the mere mention of his name, but Gwen's (Emma Stone) death was a huge shock to those who didn't see it coming. Garfield's performance as Peter in his second solo film solidified what an incredible actor he is. It may not be the most successful out of the character's ten features, but many fans feel the second would-be-trilogy was robbed of its full potential when the third installment didn't even get a chance to shine.

8 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

Directed by Jon Watts

Spider-Man's introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a highly anticipated next step in the character's story. While his first official appearance came in Captain America: Civil War, the next entry in his standalone features was where the excitement for fans truly lay. Tom Holland took over the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man role for the character's transition into the MCU in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and he immediately proved himself a good fit for Spidey.

Witty, young, and a real childlike excitement emitted from him, as if he really were a kid who just found out he had superpowers. It was refreshing to see the beginning of a new story for the favored hero starting without the Uncle Ben explanation that everyone knows and to see Spider-Man officially become a part of Marvel's extensive universe. At the time, it left fans curious to see where it would continue to go, and the second two certainly didn't disappoint their fans.

7 'Spider-Man' (2002)

Directed by Sam Raimi

It's where it all began twenty-two years ago. The first live-action Spider-Man feature hit theaters on May 3rd, 2002, and over two decades later, it remains one of the most favorable on-screen superhero origin stories. Every fan knows how it goes for Peter Parker. A nerdy kid, bitten by a radioactive spider, loses his uncle and turns to a life of saving people, but seeing it live-action on cinema screens for the first time was an experience fans aren't soon to forget.

"With great power comes great responsibility" is arguably one of the most recognizable comic quotes of all time. It springs to mind anytime Spider-Man is brought into a conversation, and this is the first time it was heard on the big screen. Other than a memorable quote, the original Sam Raimi Spider-Man movie started a journey of exploration for a beloved character, and it's difficult to imagine where the franchise could've ended up without it. This film will always be a worthy contender for a rewatch just to go back to where this adventure began.

6 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012)

Directed by Marc Webb

The eternal question "Which Spider-Man is your favorite?" is often asked between friends and fans, and more often than not, Andrew Garfield's portrayal is criminally underappreciated. But for some people, his friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is the best for his comic accuracy and Garfield's spot-on embodiment of the character's personality.

Favored for the above reasons, the 2012 interpretation of the iconic character introduced viewers to the story in an almost identical way to its predecessor's trilogy, but it featured a different love interest and villains to cause havoc for poor ole Spidey. The Amazing Spider-Man sees Peter Parker's alter take on Dr. Curtis Connors' after he turns himself into the Lizard and devises a plan to show the rest of New York the benefits of scaly skin. The story may not be as loved as the original, but the first in the TASM duo is gripping, action-packed, and a fun take on the treasured character.

5 'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

Directed by Sam Raimi

As with the third Raimi film being recognizable for a specific reason, Spider-Man 2 also has its own memorable moment that will arguably remain one of the best of the franchise. The scene in which Spider-Man struggles to stop an out-of-control train has become one of the most iconic of them all, spiraling into an unforgettable superhero moment that likely will never stop being as such.

2004s Spider-Man 2 continues telling the story of Tobey Maguire's original web-slinger and takes audiences on an action-packed adventure as he attempts to stop his mentor and iconic Spidey villain Doc Oc (played by Alfred Molina) from destroying New York, all while dealing with a personal crisis as his powers begin to fluctuate. Spider-Man 2 is the most beloved of the Raimi trilogy for many fans. Winning the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and dubbed the Movie of the Year by the AFI, it's captivating from start to finish, making it incredibly easy to rewatch this classic Spidey story.

4 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

Directed by Jon Watts

It goes without saying that the Tom Holland portrayal of Spider-Man has seen more "out of this world" villains than Tobey or Andrew, but perhaps the funniest moment referring to this came in Spider-Man: Far From Home. When Peter tries to make the point that he's just a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and that there are people better equipped to help when Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) arrives, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) comes out with this gem of a line that had everyone giggling, while also agreeing with the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D.

In the wise words of Fury, "Bitch please, you've been to space." But a comedic line isn't the only thing that makes Far from Home an entertaining Spidey adventure. In the wake of the events in Avengers: Endgame, Peter is back in action, and everyone in the audience was in need of some lighthearted comedic fun with the seasoned wed-slinger. The film didn't disappoint, and it's also one of the earliest times in Jon Watts' trilogy that shows Peter transitioning from a kid to an adult as he deals with the aftermath of his mentor's death and begins taking on more responsibility. It's a turning point for the MCU's Spidey, and watching the character start to grow leaves audiences with a strange sense of pride.

3 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

This little gem came out of nowhere in 2018. When the teaser trailer first dropped, it wasn't exactly clear what to expect whenever it hit theaters. It was apparent a new animated Spider-Man project was on the horizon, but with a very noticeable difference. The movie tells the story of a different Spider-Man, delving deep into the realm of the multiverse in what became an unwavering, universally loved delight among everyone who saw it.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is an incredible success story that gave fans a look into the life of Miles Morales. While there are some slight differences between the movies and his portrayal in the PlayStation games, his story finally got an on-screen depiction that opened numerous doors (and portals) to the future of the multiverse in the Spider-Man franchise. The art style, screenplay, soundtrack, and even the Easter Eggs to past movies, characters, and TV shows are all exceptionally done, and it's not hard to see why it was nominated for over 120 awards (winning 83). A film for any lover of Spidey, Into the Spider-Verse will go down as one of the most uniquely styled and unexpected gems in superhero movie history.

2 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

It's impossible to watch this movie just once. There are dozens and dozens of Spider-People to be missed on a single watch-through. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse delves deep into the multiverse, exploring the many Spider-People of the many, many Earths, and it's so fun to watch.

The film is a direct continuation of its predecessor from five years earlier, and it's the highest-rated movie of them all on IMDb. It's a gift for the fans in the sense that it gives credit to lesser-seen Spider-Men (and pigs) in media, and seeing them together on screen is such a uniquely entertaining experience. It was known from the start that this film would be released in two parts, so while fans impatiently await news regarding the third installment, there's plenty of time for another rewatch of one of Spider-Man's most distinctive tellings.

1 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Directed by Jon Watts

Spider-Man: No Way Home was the perfect Christmas gift for Marvel fans. Following Vincent D'Onofrio's return as Kingpin in Hawkeye, the hope for a new Daredevil project immediately came to light. When Spider-Man: No Way Home was released soon after, fans further suspected something was coming after Charlie Cox returned as Peter's lawyer, Matt Murdock.

But the teased return of Daredevil wasn't the only thing that made the final installment of Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy so special for fans. For months, it had been speculated that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would reprise their roles as Peter Parker, and when the film rolled around in December 2021, that suspicion was confirmed. Not only did the two previous Peter's show up, Miles Morales was hinted, and the iconic villains from two decades of Spider-Man films also reprised their original roles. No Way Home played with the emotions of every Spider-Man fan. Whether they grew up with the character or came to love him later, the film held a special place in the hearts of millions worldwide, and it only continues to do so. As a movie dedicated to making the fans happy, there'll never be a wrong time to rewatch Spider-Man: No Way Home for the sheer level of nostalgia it delivers every time.

