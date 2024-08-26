September is shaping up to be a bleak month for Spider-Man fans, as Netflix is set to remove both Sam Raimi’s beloved trilogy and the two Andrew Garfield-led films from its streaming platform on September 1. These films, which have been staples of superhero cinema, will no longer be available for streaming, leaving fans with just a few days to binge-watch their favourite web-slinging moments before they disappear.

The Spider-Man trilogy directed by Raimi, starring Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, is often credited with launching the modern superhero film era. Beginning with 2002’s Spider-Man, Raimi's trilogy took audiences on an unforgettable journey with the iconic character. Maguire’s portrayal of Peter Parker, coupled with Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson and memorable villains like Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, made the trilogy a cultural phenomenon. The films grossed nearly $2.5 billion worldwide, solidifying Spider-Man as a powerhouse in the superhero genre.

Following Raimi’s trilogy, Andrew Garfield took up the mantle in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel. Directed by Marc Webb, these films provided a fresh take on the character, focusing on a more emotionally complex and agile Spider-Man. Garfield’s chemistry with Emma Stone, who played Gwen Stacy, was a highlight, bringing a different dynamic to the Spider-Man narrative. Although these films didn’t quite reach the critical or commercial heights of Raimi’s trilogy, they still hold a special place in the hearts of many fans.

Maguire, Garfield, Dafoe and Molina would go on to reprise their roles in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Tom Holland's Peter Parker, in one of the most financially successful films of all time, showing just how popular both the character, and all three portrayals of him, are with fans.

What Were the Different 'Spider-Man' Films Like?

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The removal of these films from Netflix is a significant loss for fans who appreciate the varying interpretations of Spider-Man. Whether it’s Raimi’s classic, somewhat campy approach or Webb’s darker, more nuanced storytelling, these films represent different eras of superhero filmmaking. Their departure from Netflix is particularly poignant as it leaves fans without easy access to some of the most beloved and influential superhero films ever made.

In the meantime, fans who want to relive the moments that made them fall in love with Spider-Man will need to do so before September 1 or look for alternative ways to access these classic films. Whether you’re a fan of Tobey Maguire’s earnest and somewhat awkward Peter Parker, or Andrew Garfield’s more brooding and charismatic take, there’s no denying that these films have left an indelible mark on the superhero genre and on fans around the world. Stay tuned to Collider for more.