There's a reason that Spider-Man is the most profitable superhero on the planet and one of the most popular fictional characters of all time. The character traits he exudes make him an incredibly relatable and lovable hero. Thus, movie studios and filmmakers have produced some absolutely wonderful films starring the arachnid that are not only compelling but super-thrilling.

Over the years and across many franchises—live-action and animation—Spider-Man has brought scenes to audiences that are very thrilling, keeping them on the edge of their seats both in theaters and at home. To make a thrilling scene, it needs to exude a feeling of excitement, exhilaration, fear, and anticipation; in short, it needs to be heart-pounding. With how the character of Spider-Man is typically brought to life on screen, he brings some thrilling sequences to life that people continue to remember to this day. This list will rank the most thrilling Spider-Man scenes across his cinematic appearances based on the qualities already mentioned.

10 Spider-Man & Harry Osborn vs. Sandman & Venom

'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

As much flak as Spider-Man 3 gets and continues to get—mostly due to the plot—it's not without its positives. In fact, the fight scenes that are depicted in the film are quite impressive. Indeed, the final, four-way fight scene between Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire), Harry Osborn (James Franco), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Venom (Topher Grace) is a great example.

This fight is exhilarating, beginning with a totally unfair two-on-one between Sandman, Venom, and Spider-Man. Things get terribly tense when it seems like the two are going to kill Peter in front of the entire city. Thankfully, at the last moment, Harry comes in to save his best friend in a total redemption moment. The fight that follows is action-packed and filled with some great moments that keep viewers engaged while successfully keeping the stakes incredibly high.