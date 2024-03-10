The Big Picture All 8 live-action Spider-Man films are returning to theaters April-June 2024.

The re-release aims to boost Sony after Madame Web's underwhelming box office performance.

Tom Holland is open to Spider-Man 4 but wants to do justice to the character.

Don't tell J. Jonah Jameson, but all eight live-action Spider-Man films are returning to theaters as part of the centenary celebrations being held for Columbia Pictures by its parent company, Sony. As per Cinemark listings (via MovieWeb), Sam Raimi’s trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man double-bill, and Tom Holland’s Marvel Cinematic Universe adventures, including his Multiverse-shattering third part that brought all three together, will all be available in cinemas between April and June 2024.

The re-release of the best examples of Sony's comic-book adaptations will come at an opportune time for the studio after Madame Web has failed to set the box office alight, as well as historical apprehension via Morbius. It should give them a bit of goodwill with audiences before the releases of Kraven the Hunter — from Margin Call's JC Chandor, and starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson — and the third part of the Venom trilogy, which brings back Tom Hardy in the title role. Hardy, incidentally, also appears as Eddie Brock/Venom in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The movies will be released between April and June, and begin with Raimi's original Spider-Man, which starred Maguire alongside Kirsten Dunst, Willem Dafoe, and James Franco and will conclude with Holland, Garfield and Maguire teaming up in that multiverse-spanning epic that ended up being the highest-grossing post-pandemic film ever, before James Cameron and his big blue aliens got involved. The release schedule can be seen below:

Movie 2024 Re-Release Date Spider-Man (2002) April 15 Spider-Man 2 (2004) April 22 Spider-Man 3 (2007) April 29 The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) May 06 The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) May 13 Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) May 20 Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) May 27 Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) June 03

Is Tom Holland Going to Make'Spider-Man 4'?

Well, he isn't ruling it out. Development on a fourth Spider-Man movie was underway last year before being held up due to the WGA strike. Meanwhile, Holland himself admitted discussions were ongoing, but it wasn't a task he'd take on lightly. He said:

"All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character. Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character."

