Spider-Man really can do anything a spider can — and more. To state the obvious. Spider-Man: No Way Home made even more pandemic era history this past weekend, becoming only the tenth title ever to hit a billion dollars gross at the international box office. It registered an international take of $1.003 billion just seven weeks after doors opened worldwide — a dramatic feat at any point, not least with the pandemic raging on, and the Omicron variant peaking in key international markets around the time No Way Home was released. Even more impressive: the Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire-starrer has achieved this total without the support of the pivotal Chinese market, where the film is yet to be dated.

It held the number one spot this past weekend in Australia ($1.5 million), Mexico ($925,000), New Zealand ($221,000), Portugal ($146,000), Slovakia ($287,000), South Korea ($1.2 million), Spain ($744,000), and the United Kingdom ($3.1 million).

Its performance in the latter market, which was dogged with uncertainty through the month of December owing to Omicron, has been most impressive: its total gross now stands at $118 million, seventh all-time, and just a couple million behind its franchise sibling Avengers: Endgame. With Spidey holding well across each weekend in the territory of tea-sippers, declining around 25 to 30 per cent week-on-week, it's likely that No Way Home will web up sixth spot by the end of next weekend. Avatar at fifth will be more difficult to wrangle, with another £5.3 million ($7.1 million) – but like the domestic market, it's not at all unlikely, and might just be a question of when rather than if.

The closest Spider-Man title to achieve the billion international feat prior to No Way Home was 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, which capped off at a respectable $742 million across the international markets ($1.13 billion marked its handsome worldwide close). While it's difficult to prognosticate, and Spidey has proven to defeat expectations time and time again already, one should reasonably expect it to cap off around $1.05 to 1.1 billion worldwide: a total with which it would have the beating of The Fate of the Furious ($1.01 billion) and Jurassic World ($1.017 billion), placing it just behind The Lion King ($1.11 billion).

The very important caveat? Spidey managed this at the peak of a global pandemic. Big odds to beat. Up, up and away, web!

