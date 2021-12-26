Spider-Man: No Way Home has been out for less than two weeks and already it has broken box office records for all of 2021. Crossing the billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office, fans are flocking to theaters over the holiday to see Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more stars in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The success makes Spider-Man: No Way Home Columbia Pictures' second highest-grossing film of all time. The first is still its predecessor, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Domestically, Spider-Man: No Way Home is still doing well for its second-weekend open. The film brought in $19.6 million on Friday, $31.7 million on Saturday and we are projecting $30.1 million on 4,336 locations and is the 3rd highest Christmas Day gross of all time. Internationally, No Way Home took home $121.4 million which included a $3.5 million dollar opening in Thailand, and the total comes from 61 overseas markets in 32,600+ screens.

Currently, Spider-Man: No Way Home stands at $1.05 billion, including $467.3 million from domestic and $587.1 million from international. Which is slightly short of Far From Home's $1.13 billion.

No Way Home is a huge deal for fans of not only the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also for fans of Peter Parker and Spider-Man. It has been a long time coming and the excitement for the film ushered in leaks, with fans trying to figure out whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were in the movie, and more. It was a strange time online for fans, and now that the movie is out, many are commenting on how incredible the film was. Many people have admitted to seeing it multiple times within the span of the two weekends that it has been open, with huge opening night crowds that haven't been seen throughout most of 2021. Spider-Man: No Way Home brought everyone back to the cinema in a big way.

This isn't the end to the success that awaits Spider-Man: No Way Home. This is only the second weekend and the film is tracking 51% ahead of Far From Home and 99% ahead of Spider-Man: Homecoming. So it will be interesting to see how the film continues to pan out in cinemas over the New Year holiday and into 2022 if it already beat 2021's records within two weekends of being open. It has been eleven days and already No Way Home is breaking records so it will be a fun ride to see where the film ends up.

